Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Purplebricks Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PURP   GB00BYV2MV74

PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC

(PURP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/13 03:50:46 am
26.25 GBX   -16.93%
03:47aPurplebricks flags up to $12 mln risk over tenant communication, shares tumble
RE
12/12PURPLEBRICKS : Sign up for our HY22 results webcast
PU
11/05Purplebricks shares plummet after supply fall
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Purplebricks flags up to $12 mln risk over tenant communication, shares tumble

12/13/2021 | 03:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Purplebricks warned of a potential financial hit of 2 million pounds to 9 million pounds ($2.7 million to $11.9 million), after the online estate agent found a "process issue" in communications with tenants about deposit registrations.

Shares slumped about 18% to 26 pence in early trading on Monday, as the company also said it would delay its interim results as the matter is probed.

The company, Britain's biggest online-only estate agency, said it was correcting how it communicates with tenants on behalf of landlords to avoid claims under UK laws.

While the company did not provide details about the internal review, the Telegraph, which first reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/property/buy-to-let/purplebricks-faces-30m-payout-tenancy-rules the news, said Purplebricks had failed to provide documents related to deposits to tenants.

Estate agents, under British laws, must provide documents to tenants within 30 days of a deposit being paid to show their money has been put into a national scheme, which was introduced in 2007 to prevent landlords from keeping the money unfairly.

Purplebricks should be able to absorb any potential claims since it had a strong net cash balance, Peel Hunt analysts said in a note. A source told the Telegraph that Purplebricks' historic liabilities could be as high as 30 million pounds.

The estate agent, which currently manages 6,000 tenancies, had issued a warning on its full-year profit in November after a fall in new property listings.

The company's shares have lost nearly 75% of their value so far this year.

($1 = 0.7560 pounds) (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
All news about PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
03:47aPurplebricks flags up to $12 mln risk over tenant communication, shares tumble
RE
12/12PURPLEBRICKS : Sign up for our HY22 results webcast
PU
11/05Purplebricks shares plummet after supply fall
AQ
11/04Sterling Could Fall on Less Than 8-1 Vote For BOE Rate Rise
DJ
11/04BT Tops FTSE 100 With Solid Update
DJ
11/04Online estate agent Purplebricks tumbles over 30% after profit warning
RE
10/28Halloween themed street names you could soon call home
PU
10/20PURPLEBRICKS : Online estate agencies face class action from former self employed workers
AQ
10/14ALL THINGS BRIGHT AND BEAUTIFUL : 5 colourful homes to inspire your style
PU
10/14FTSE 100 Closes Up Despite Higher Energy Prices
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 82,7 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2022 -5,89 M -7,79 M -7,79 M
Net cash 2022 64,8 M 85,8 M 85,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 -16,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 97,0 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Purplebricks Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 31,60 GBX
Average target price 69,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 120%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vic Darvey Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Richard Martin Pindar Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Richard Downing Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Adrian Peter Blair Independent Non-Executive Director
Stephanie Caspar Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC-70.19%128
CBRE GROUP, INC.65.34%34 012
KE HOLDINGS INC.-64.07%26 331
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-56.52%15 270
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED75.25%13 123
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION41.04%8 490