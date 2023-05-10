Purplebricks grants Strike short exclusivity period to negotiate possible sale

May 10 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest online-only estate
agency Purplebricks granted Strike Limited an exclusive
short period on Wednesday to negotiate a possible sale as the
smaller rival said it did not intend to make an offer.
The exclusivity does not incorporate any break fee or
inducement fee and allows the London-listed company to pursue
other offers, Purplebricks said.
The "no intention to bid" follows Strike's earlier
disinterest in participating in the formal sale process which
Purplebricks announced in March.
Strike continues to be in discussion with Purplebricks'
board.
Strike did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for
comment.
(Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh
Kuber)