  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Purplebricks Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PURP   GB00BYV2MV74

PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC

(PURP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:13 2023-05-10 am EDT
1.930 GBX   +2.66%
01:02pPurplebricks grants Strike period of exclusivity as review continues
AN
12:46pPurplebricks grants Strike short exclusivity period to negotiate possible sale
RE
08:32aForm 8.3 - - (CGAML)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Purplebricks grants Strike short exclusivity period to negotiate possible sale

05/10/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
May 10 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest online-only estate agency Purplebricks granted Strike Limited an exclusive short period on Wednesday to negotiate a possible sale as the smaller rival said it did not intend to make an offer.

The exclusivity does not incorporate any break fee or inducement fee and allows the London-listed company to pursue other offers, Purplebricks said.

The "no intention to bid" follows Strike's earlier disinterest in participating in the formal sale process which Purplebricks announced in March.

Strike continues to be in discussion with Purplebricks' board.

Strike did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Anchal Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 66,8 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
Net income 2023 -26,1 M -32,9 M -32,9 M
Net cash 2023 15,2 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,22x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5,77 M 7,28 M 7,28 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,14x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,07x
Nbr of Employees 873
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Purplebricks Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,88 GBX
Average target price 11,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 485%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helena Marston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominique Highfield Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Richard Martin Pindar Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Richard Downing Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Adrian Stuart Gill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC-80.42%7
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED-0.88%11 439
ONEWO INC.-30.17%5 147
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-39.81%5 033
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-3.80%3 126
RELO GROUP, INC.-0.05%2 402
