    PURP   GB00BYV2MV74

PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC

(PURP)
Purplebricks : launches new brand campaign - Let's Get You Sold

09/24/2021 | 09:42am EDT
Purplebricks, the UK's leading tech-led estate agency, is launching its biggest campaign in 5 years and has signed up well-known comedian Mo Gilligan to be the new face of the brand.

The multichannel campaign kicks off with a 60-second spot on Channel 4's prime time show, Gogglebox tonight and marks the brand's biggest above-the-line spend for 5 years.

The multi-million pound campaign is intended to celebrate Purplebricks' position as the number one brand in the category, selling nearly four times more properties than any other brand*, as well as highlighting its innovative Money Back Guarantee offer. Fronted by TV personality Mo Gilligan, the new TV ad shows For Sale signs turning to Sold across the length and breadth of Britain.

Ben Carter, Chief Marketing Officer at Purplebricks, said: "We put more Sold boards on the streets of Britain than any other estate agent brand - and that surprises a lot of people. Backed by our biggest investment for several years and fronted by Mo, this campaign is intended to get the nation to see Purplebricks in a different way - and ensure we are front of mind when they are looking to sell their homes."

The new 'Let's Get You Sold' campaign has been created by SNAP LDN, with the TVC directed by Jim Gilchrist, and produced by Outsider. The campaign includes multiple TVC executions including a 60" feature, and will run alongside national and local radio, and outdoor media activity being managed by Purplebricks' media agency, Universal McCann.

Jon Boardman, CEO at Snap LDN, said: "Over the last five years, we've created some brilliant work for Purplebricks which has helped take them from an outlier to an established brand leader. This latest campaign confidently celebrates their position in the market by demonstrating their category ownership."


* Number of homes sold claims based on independent research from TwentyCi, further details of which can be found here.

About Purplebricks:

Purplebricks sold more homes in Great Britain in 2020 than any other estate agent brand and offers customers a transparent and convenient way to buy, sell, or let. The Purplebricks app helps sellers track their sale 24/7. They have control over the whole process from viewings and offers to direct messaging with buyers. Combined with the support and advice from local property experts, Purplebricks is committed to making the moving process easier. More information can be found at www.purplebricks.co.uk.

Disclaimer

Purplebricks Group plc published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 13:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
