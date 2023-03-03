Advanced search
    PURP   GB00BYV2MV74

PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC

(PURP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:15 2023-03-03 am EST
9.400 GBX   +1.08%
03:30pPurplebricks launches sale process as part of review
AN
03/02Purplebricks receives 'several' approaches as it goes up for sale
AQ
03/02Purplebricks Founder Mulls Takeover Bid for Embattled Online Estate Agent
MT
Purplebricks launches sale process as part of review

03/03/2023 | 03:30pm EST
Purplebricks Group PLC - Solihull, England-based online estate agent - On Wednesday, launches formal sale process as part of its strategic review, announced in February. Says the process seeks to "fully explore the option of the potential sale of the group, and to enable that process to establish whether there is a bidder prepared to offer a value that the board considers attractive." Notes that the launch follows "several credible expressions of interest " that it has received, while it also looks to engage with other parties that could be interested in the sale.

Current stock price: 9.40 pence

12-month change: down 37%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Analyst Recommendations on PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Financials
Sales 2023 70,0 M 83,8 M 83,8 M
Net income 2023 -17,5 M -21,0 M -21,0 M
Net cash 2023 16,6 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
P/E ratio 2023 -1,68x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 28,8 M 34,5 M 34,5 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 873
Free-Float 57,0%
Managers and Directors
Helena Marston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominique Highfield Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Richard Martin Pindar Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Richard Downing Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Adrian Stuart Gill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC-3.13%34
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED11.10%12 809
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-19.75%6 704
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.10.21%3 571
RELO GROUP, INC.0.33%2 382
GREENTOWN SERVICE GROUP CO. LTD.5.98%2 261