Purplebricks launches sale process as part of review

Purplebricks Group PLC - Solihull, England-based online estate agent - On Wednesday, launches formal sale process as part of its strategic review, announced in February. Says the process seeks to "fully explore the option of the potential sale of the group, and to enable that process to establish whether there is a bidder prepared to offer a value that the board considers attractive." Notes that the launch follows "several credible expressions of interest " that it has received, while it also looks to engage with other parties that could be interested in the sale.

Current stock price: 9.40 pence

12-month change: down 37%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

