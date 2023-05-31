Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Purplebricks Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PURP   GB00BYV2MV74

PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC

(PURP)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05:02:08 2023-05-31 am EDT
0.4640 GBX   -26.35%
04:52aUK's Purplebricks says shareholder Lecram withdraws bid
RE
05/26UK's Purplebricks gets $193.6 million bid from shareholder Lecram
RE
05/26Purplebricks shares surge as rejects potential takeover by Lecram
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK's Purplebricks says shareholder Lecram withdraws bid

05/31/2023 | 04:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Sign for online estate agent Purplebricks is pictured outside a property in London

(Reuters) - Britain's Purplebricks Group Plc said on Wednesday Lecram Holdings, one of its top shareholders, had withdrawn its takeover proposal for the online estate agent.

The company said in a statement that Lecram had withdrawn its proposal and at the current time does not intend to make an offer for Purplebricks.

Lecram had proposed 0.5 pence per Purplebricks share in cash last week, valuing the company at about 1.5 million pounds ($1.89 million).

Earlier this month, Purplebricks, which was once valued at more than $1 billion, agreed to be bought by Strike for just one pound.

The company, which was launched in 2014, recommended that shareholders vote in favour of the Strike deal at its upcoming general meeting on June 2.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
All news about PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
04:52aUK's Purplebricks says shareholder Lecram withdraws bid
RE
05/26UK's Purplebricks gets $193.6 million bid from shareholder Lecram
RE
05/26Purplebricks shares surge as rejects potential takeover by Lecram
AN
05/26Lomond Group Scotland Ltd acquired entire rental portfolio of Purplebricks in Scotland ..
CI
05/19An unknown buyer acquired Assets of Strike from Purplebricks Group plc for £1.
CI
05/18Inside ubs outlines credit suisse ...
AQ
05/18Estate agent Purplebricks to be sold for £1
AQ
05/17FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.35% After Corporate Updates; Melrose Industries Shines on Guidan..
DJ
05/17Tepid finish as traders track debt ceiling talks
AN
05/17Stocks fall and dollar rises as US default looms
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 70,1 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
Net income 2023 -17,5 M -21,8 M -21,8 M
Net cash 2023 16,6 M 20,6 M 20,6 M
P/E ratio 2023 -0,11x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1,93 M 2,40 M 2,40 M
EV / Sales 2023 -0,21x
EV / Sales 2024 -0,08x
Nbr of Employees 873
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Purplebricks Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,63 GBX
Average target price 11,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 1 646%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helena Marston Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dominique Highfield Chief Financial Officer & Director
Paul Richard Martin Pindar Non-Executive Chairman
Simon Richard Downing Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Adrian Stuart Gill Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC-93.44%2
CHINA RESOURCES MIXC LIFESTYLE SERVICES LIMITED-8.32%10 598
ONEWO INC.-44.65%4 042
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-53.29%3 912
POLY PROPERTY SERVICES CO., LTD.-17.70%2 668
RELO GROUP, INC.-8.71%2 112
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer