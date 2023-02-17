Advanced search
    PURP   GB00BYV2MV74

PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC

(PURP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:07:47 2023-02-17 am EST
8.581 GBX   -13.33%
UK's Purplebricks starts strategic review, warns of wider core loss

02/17/2023 | 02:58am EST
(Reuters) - Purplebricks Group Plc said on Friday it has started a strategic review as Britain's biggest online-only estate agency looks for a turnaround in its fortunes after cutting its annual profit outlook.

The company now expects bigger adjusted core loss of between 15 million pounds ($17.9 million) and 20 million pounds for 2023 fiscal year.

($1 = 0.8377 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2023
