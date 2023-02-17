UK's Purplebricks starts strategic review, warns of wider core loss
02/17/2023 | 02:58am EST
(Reuters) - Purplebricks Group Plc said on Friday it has started a strategic review as Britain's biggest online-only estate agency looks for a turnaround in its fortunes after cutting its annual profit outlook.
The company now expects bigger adjusted core loss of between 15 million pounds ($17.9 million) and 20 million pounds for 2023 fiscal year.
($1 = 0.8377 pounds)
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)