Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Pursuit Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUR   AU000000PUR3

PURSUIT MINERALS LIMITED

(PUR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/10 12:10:48 am
0.029 AUD   +11.54%
01/09PURSUIT MINERALS : Combatant Update - Intrusive Ultramafics Confirmed
PU
2021PURSUIT MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - PUR
PU
2021PURSUIT MINERALS : Proposed issue of securities - PUR
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pursuit Minerals : Combatant Update - Intrusive Ultramafics Confirmed

01/09/2022 | 11:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

10 January 2022

Combatant Update - Intrusive Ultramafics Confirmed

For personal use only

The Company's principal business objectives are the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of PGE, copper, nickel silver, gold, vanadium and othermineral deposits.

Directors

Peter Wall (Chairman)

Mark Freeman (MD)

Bob Affleck (Technical Director)

Company Secretary

Mark Freeman

Capital Structure

ASX Code

PUR

Shares

937,013,916

Options

0.7c exp 18/9/23

36,000,000

Perform. Rights*

*

63,500,000

  • 60,000,000 subject to shareholder approval

Pursuit Minerals Limited (ASX:PUR) ("Pursuit" or the "Company") is pleased to advice that soil sampling program at Combatant Project has been completed and assay results received.

Combatant Project (100%)

Sampling and reconnaissance has identified three ultramafic units at Garden Well (E09/2497), Currie Currie Bore (E 09/5496) and Murrum Creek (E 09/5496) (Figure 2).

The Garden Well ultramafic has a strike length of approximately 1800m and field mapping has confirmed it consists of multiple units over 450m wide, intercalated with host gneiss.

The Currie Currie Bore ultramafic has a strike length of approximately 2900m and a field traverse confirms it lies within a package of mafic and BIF units and is between 700 and 350m wide.

The Murrum Creek ultramafic is an 800 x 700 metre body in flat country with no surface expression. Nickel, copper, gold, platinum and palladium assays are typical of background ultramafic levels with no significant elevated results noted.

The results confirm that the tenement package hosts intrusive ultramafic units, and aeromagnetic interpretation indicates that these ultramafics are intrusive in nature. Pursuit will plan additional field programs to effectively test each of these for potential Ni-Cu-PGEmineralisation.

Figure 1 : Pursuit team investigating Currie Currie Bore Ultramafic

Pursuit Minerals Limited | ACN 128 806 977 | ASX: PUR

PO Box 214, West Perth, WA 6872 | Suite 4, 246-250 Railway Parade, West Leederville WA 6007 T + 61 8 6500 3271 | info@pursuitminerals.com.au | www.pursuitminerals.com

For personal use only

X Announcement

M2021 Quarterly Activities Report

Next Steps:

  • Design air core drilling program over mag features under cover within Murchison River drainage
  • Investigate EM program for ultramafics to detect potential massive sulphides not exposed at surface

Figure 2: Identified ultramafics and conceptual air core drill targets

Pursuit Minerals Limited | ACN 128 806 977 | ASX: PUR

PO Box 214, West Perth, WA 6872 | Suite 4, 246-250 Railway Parade, West Leederville WA 6007 T + 61 8 6500 3271 | info@pursuitminerals.com.au | www.pursuitminerals.com

For personal use only

X Announcement

M2021 Quarterly Activities Report

For more information about Pursuit Minerals and its projects, contact:

Mark Freeman

Mathew Perrot

CEO

Exploration Manager

E: markf@pursuitminerals.com.au

E: mathewp@pursuitminerals.com.au

T:+ 61 412 692 146

T:+ 61 411 406 810

Competent Person's Statement

Statements contained in this announcement relating to exploration results, are based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Mathew Perrot, who is a Registered Practicing Geologist Member No 10167 and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, Member No 2804. Mr. Perrot is a full-time employee the Company, as the Company's Exploration Manager and has sufficient relevant experience in relation to the mineralisation style being reported on to qualify as a Competent Person for reporting exploration results, as defined in the Australian Code for Reporting of Identified Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC) Code 2012. Mr Perrot consents to the use of this information in this announcement in the form and context in which it appears and holds shares in the company.

Forward Looking Statements

Disclaimer: Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "expect(s)", "feel(s)", "believe(s)", "will", "may", "anticipate(s)" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding future production, resources or reserves and exploration results. All of such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) those relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and conclusions of economic evaluations, (ii) risks relating to possible variations in reserves, grade, planned mining dilution and ore loss, or recovery rates and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, (iii) the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies, (iv) risks related to commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, (v) risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms or delays in obtaining governmental approvals or in the completion of development or construction activities, and (vi) other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business strategy. Our audience is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any events.

Pursuit Minerals Limited | ACN 128 806 977 | ASX: PUR

PO Box 214, West Perth, WA 6872 | Suite 4, 246-250 Railway Parade, West Leederville WA 6007 T + 61 8 6500 3271 | info@pursuitminerals.com.au | www.pursuitminerals.com

APPENDIX ONE

JORC TABLE

1. JORC Code, 2012 Edition - Table 1 report template

1.1 Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

only

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels,

Soil samples were collected utilising a hand auger to the top of the B horizon, typically ~20 cm.

techniques

random chips, or specific specialised industry

Samples were sieved in the field to -60 micron

standard measurement tools appropriate to the

Soil sample weights were typically greater than 1 kg post sieving

minerals under investigation, such as down hole

All sieved material was collected into numbered calico bags

gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc).

The sampling techniques are considered appropriate for the landform and usage encountered

These examples should not be taken as limiting the

use

broad meaning of sampling.

Include reference to measures taken to ensure

sample representivity and the appropriate calibration

of any measurement tools or systems used.

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are

Material to the Public Report.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been

done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse

circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples

from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g

charge for fire assay'). In other cases more

explanation may be required, such as where there is

coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems.

Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g.

personalr

submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of

detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole

Drilling was not undertaken

techniques

hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc)

and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube,

depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type,

Pursuit Minerals Limited | ACN 128 806 977 | ASX: PUR

PO Box 214, West Perth, WA 6872 | Suite 4, 246-250 Railway Parade, West Leederville WA 6007

T + 61 8 6500 3271 | info@pursuitminerals.com.au | www.pursuitminerals.com

X Announcement

M2021 Quarterly Activities Report

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

only

whether core is oriented and if so, by what method,

etc).

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip

Drilling was not undertaken

recovery

sample recoveries and results assessed.

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and

ensure representative nature of the samples.

Whether a relationship exists between sample

recovery and grade and whether sample bias may

use

have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

fine/coarse material.

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been

Drilling was not undertaken

geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of

detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature.

Core (or costean, channel, etc) photography.

personal

The total length and percentage of the relevant

intersections logged.

Sub-

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half

Sample preparation by Pursuit follows industry best practice at accredited laboratories.

sampling

or all core taken.

Samples were collected on a 200 x 200 m offset grid

techniques

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split,

Sample sizes > 200 g are considered appropriate for the technique

and sample

etc and whether sampled wet or dry.

preparation

For all sample types, the nature, quality and

appropriateness of the sample preparation technique.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-

sampling stages to maximise representivity of

samples.

Pursuit Minerals Limited | ACN 128 806 977 | ASX: PUR

PO Box 214, West Perth, WA 6872 | Suite 4, 246-250 Railway Parade, West Leederville WA 6007

T + 61 8 6500 3271 | info@pursuitminerals.com.au | www.pursuitminerals.com

r

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pursuit Minerals Limited published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 04:27:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PURSUIT MINERALS LIMITED
01/09PURSUIT MINERALS : Combatant Update - Intrusive Ultramafics Confirmed
PU
2021PURSUIT MINERALS : Application for quotation of securities - PUR
PU
2021PURSUIT MINERALS : Proposed issue of securities - PUR
PU
2021PURSUIT MINERALS : to Acquire Commando Gold Project Kalgoorlie
PU
2021Pursuit Minerals Limited to Acquire Commando Gold Project Kalgoorlie
CI
2021PURSUIT MINERALS : Maiden ESG Sustainability Plan
PU
2021Pursuit Minerals Confirms Silver Sulfide Mineralization at Western Australian Prospect
MT
2021PURSUIT MINERALS : Field Program Started at Anzac Hill Calingiri West
PU
2021PURSUIT MINERALS : Final Assays Extend Silver Mineralising System at Phils Hill
PU
2021Pursuit Minerals Limited Announces Field Programs Have Started at the Anzac Hill Area o..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,70 M -2,66 M -2,66 M
Net cash 2021 8,96 M 6,44 M 6,44 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,6 M 17,6 M 17,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart PURSUIT MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pursuit Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURSUIT MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Freeman Secretary, MD, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Affleck Technical Director
Glauco Mol Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Perrot Manager-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURSUIT MINERALS LIMITED-3.70%18
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.0.36%61 500
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION4.28%49 748
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-10.35%15 677
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.4.64%10 812
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED0.41%5 061