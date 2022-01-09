Pursuit Minerals : Combatant Update - Intrusive Ultramafics Confirmed

X Announcement

M2021 Quarterly Activities Report

For more information about Pursuit Minerals and its projects, contact:

Mark Freeman Mathew Perrot CEO Exploration Manager E: markf@pursuitminerals.com.au E: mathewp@pursuitminerals.com.au T:+ 61 412 692 146 T:+ 61 411 406 810

Competent Person's Statement

Statements contained in this announcement relating to exploration results, are based on, and fairly represents, information and supporting documentation prepared by Mr. Mathew Perrot, who is a Registered Practicing Geologist Member No 10167 and a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, Member No 2804. Mr. Perrot is a full-time employee the Company, as the Company's Exploration Manager and has sufficient relevant experience in relation to the mineralisation style being reported on to qualify as a Competent Person for reporting exploration results, as defined in the Australian Code for Reporting of Identified Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC) Code 2012. Mr Perrot consents to the use of this information in this announcement in the form and context in which it appears and holds shares in the company.

Forward Looking Statements

Disclaimer: Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words such as "expect(s)", "feel(s)", "believe(s)", "will", "may", "anticipate(s)" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding future production, resources or reserves and exploration results. All of such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of the Company, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) those relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and conclusions of economic evaluations, (ii) risks relating to possible variations in reserves, grade, planned mining dilution and ore loss, or recovery rates and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, (iii) the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies, (iv) risks related to commodity price and foreign exchange rate fluctuations, (v) risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms or delays in obtaining governmental approvals or in the completion of development or construction activities, and (vi) other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business strategy. Our audience is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake any obligation to revise and disseminate forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of or non-occurrence of any events.