Pursuit Minerals : Maiden ESG Sustainability Plan

12/13/2021 | 11:38pm EST
an

ESG Policy

14 December 2021

Environmental, Social, and Governance Plan

The Company's

principal business

"We have listened to our stakeholders. We commit to operating sustainably and

objectives

are

the

acquisition,

incorporating sustainability values and objectives in all our projects. We believe we can

exploration,

development,

and

deliver positive community and social outcomes with this sustainable framework in

peration of PGE,

copper,

nickel

place. I am pleased to share our Sustainability Plan with you"

silver, gold, vanadium, and other

onlymineral deposits.

Mark Freeman

Directors

Managing Director

use

P ter Wall (Chairman)

Mark Freeman (MD)

Table of Contents

Bob Affleck (Technical Director)

Introduction ............................................................................................................

2

Company Secretary

Our Policies .............................................................................................................

2

Mark Freeman

Capital Structure

About Us .................................................................................................................

3

personalFor

Operations Overview ...............................................................................................

4

ASX Code

PUR

Our Sustainability Plan .............................................................................................

8

Shares

937,013,916

Options

Our Sustainability Priorities..................................................................

8

0.7c exp 18/9/23

36,000,000

Health and Safety .................................................................................

9

Perform. Rights*

7,500,000

* 3,000,000

subject

to

shareholder

UN Sustainable Development Goals Impacted ....................................................

10

approval

Climate Change

10

Environment.......................................................................................

10

People, Culture & Community............................................................

11

Indigenous Partnerships:....................................................................

11

Economic Sustainability:.....................................................................

12

Reporting - Our Sustainability and ESG Team.........................................................

12

ESG Policy

Introduction

At Pursuit Minerals, we believe operating in a sustainable manner is essential to delivering the Company's core strategy and onlyobjectives. In addition to achieving exploration success across our portfolio of projects, we believe that putting in place a

plan to become more sustainable will help create maximum long- term value for all our stakeholders, including shareholders, partners, traditional landowners, and the local communities in which we operate.

As a company focused on resource discovery and definition, we have an ideal opportunity to ensure we plan for the implementation of sustainable practices across the company. We believe as early as project generation, Pursuit should achieve genuine, measurable, and permanent improvements in sustainability practices in both the development and operation of its projects.

useAccordingly, we have published this Sustainability Plan to set the foundations and framework for future development activities across our gold, nickel, and base metal projects.

Our Policies

The policies that govern our values and standards and define how we operate include:

personalFor

Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Policy

Diversity and Equal Employment Opportunity Policy

Environmental Policy

Sustainability Policy

Risk Management Policy

Occupational Health, Safety and Environment Policy

Whistle-blower Policy

Page 2

ESG Policy

About Us

Pursuit Minerals is an ASX listed explorer led by a Board and Management team with a wealth of experience from all sides onlyof minerals transactions. Pursuit Minerals understands how to generate and capture the full value of minerals resource

projects. From local issues to global dynamics, Pursuit Minerals knows how to navigate project development and deliver returns to shareholders and broader stakeholders.

The Company's principal business objectives are, and will continue to be, the acquisition, exploration, development and

peration of gold, PGE, copper, silver, nickel, vanadium, and other precious minerals.

In the near term, the Company intends to focus on:

use

Drilling on its priority Phil's Hill prospect at the Warrior PGE-Ni-Cu Projects

Commencing field work on the recently secured Combatant PGE-Ni-Cu, and Gladiator Gold Projects

Acquiring additional opportunities for new previous metal projects

With the world rapidly transforming its energy grid to renewable energy and transitioning to battery electric vehicles, demand for battery and critical minerals is forecast to substantially increase. Pursuit's projects are well placed to participate in the energy revolution underway in the developed world as shown in Figure 1.

personalFigure. 1

In 2020 the Company has re-focussed on Western Australia with the acquisition of the Warrior PGE-Ni-Cu and Gladiator ForGold Project and then again adding the Combatant PGE-Ni-Cu Murchison Project in 2021.

Warrior commences 20km's north of Chalice's high-grade Gonneville PGE-Ni-Cu discovery on the Julimar Project with >650km2 secured.

Led by a team with a wealth of experience in minerals transactions and exploration, Pursuit is perfectly positioned to seize the opportunities and develop highly leveraged projects.

Page 3

ESG Policy

Operations Overview

Warrior PGE-Nickel-Copper Project: Highly onlyprospective land position of 648 km2 in emerging

PGE-Ni-Cu terrane covering a series of prominent magnetic anomalies similar to Chalice's Gonneville discovery on the Julimar Project, 20km to the south

In February 2021, Pursuit flew a detailed airborne

EM survey over the Calingiri East, Calingiri West,

Wubin, and Wubin South exploration licences on the

Warrior PGE-Nickel-Copper

Project.

Several

use

at Phil's

Hill were

conductive features identified

followed up with moving loop ground EM ("MLEM") confirming the airborne conductors were discrete basement conductors.

In May 2021, the Company announced that highly

conductive features (up to 5,093 S/m) were evident

on 9 lines of MLEM data over a strike length of

personal

~1,600 m. The modelled depth to top of the

conductors is ~100 m and coincident with the edge

of an interpreted ultramafic sequence.

The

conductance of the Phil's Hill Prospect is significant and well within the known range of conductance for the Gonneville PGE-Ni-Cu discovery. The June 2021 MLEM extension programme successfully closed off

the Phil's Hill conductive package both north and south confirming the highly conductive anomalies are discrete.

Subsequently on 20 May 2021, Pursuit received results for the first 238 hand auger soil samples over the Phil's Hill PGE-Ni- Cu Prospect. The sampling confirmed the presence of anomalous PGE's, Nickel, Copper and Gold associated with mafic- ultramafic rocks which are the host for the PGE-Ni-Cu mineralisation at Gonneville.

A total of 15 samples assayed demonstrate elevated levels of Au-Pt-Pdcombined anomalism with maximum values of 1,164ppb (1.1g/t) (Au 52 ppb, Pt 777 ppb and Pd 335 ppb) with a strike length greater than 1,100m at Phil's Hill and remain open to the north. Refer to Figure 2 and Table 2 for significant results with gold anomalism up to 81 ppb identified at Phil's Hill over a 1,200m strike, which remains open to the north. Additionally, anomalous copper values greater than 100 ppm

Forand broadly co-incident with gold and PGE's were also encountered over 950m strike at Phil's Hill. Anomalous Nickel > 100 ppm and up to 310 ppm over a strike length of 1,100m was identified at Phil's Hill. Similar levels of extensive PGE anomalism in soils are commonly associated with mineralised nickel sulphide systems elsewhere in WA and support the presence of magmatic nickel sulphides at the Warrior Project.

The Company commenced drilling the Phil's Hill 1,500m diamond drilling program in August 2021 and completed the program in November 2021. As part of the Company's ongoing ESG plans we utilise solids retrieval unit which separates the solids from the liquids and stops the cuttings and drilling fluids from being deposited into the paddock.

Page 4

ESG Policy

For personal use only

Page 5

