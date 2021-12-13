Pursuit Minerals : Maiden ESG Sustainability Plan

an ESG Policy 14 December 2021 Environmental, Social, and Governance Plan The Company's principal business "We have listened to our stakeholders. We commit to operating sustainably and objectives are the acquisition, incorporating sustainability values and objectives in all our projects. We believe we can exploration, development, and deliver positive community and social outcomes with this sustainable framework in peration of PGE, copper, nickel place. I am pleased to share our Sustainability Plan with you" silver, gold, vanadium, and other onlymineral deposits. Mark Freeman Directors Managing Director use P ter Wall (Chairman) Mark Freeman (MD) Table of Contents Bob Affleck (Technical Director) Introduction ............................................................................................................ 2 Company Secretary Our Policies ............................................................................................................. 2 Mark Freeman Capital Structure About Us ................................................................................................................. 3 personalFor Operations Overview ............................................................................................... 4 ASX Code PUR Our Sustainability Plan ............................................................................................. 8 Shares 937,013,916 Options Our Sustainability Priorities.................................................................. 8 0.7c exp 18/9/23 36,000,000 Health and Safety ................................................................................. 9 Perform. Rights* 7,500,000 * 3,000,000 subject to shareholder UN Sustainable Development Goals Impacted .................................................... 10 approval Climate Change 10 Environment....................................................................................... 10 People, Culture & Community............................................................ 11 Indigenous Partnerships:.................................................................... 11 Economic Sustainability:..................................................................... 12 Reporting - Our Sustainability and ESG Team......................................................... 12 Pursuit Minerals Limited | ACN 128 806 977 | ASX: PUR Suite 4, 246-250 Railway Parade | West Leederville | WA Australia 6007 PO Box 214 | West Perth | WA 6872 Australia T + 61 8 6500 3271 | info@pursuitminerals.com.au | www.pursuitminerals.com.au

ESG Policy Introduction At Pursuit Minerals, we believe operating in a sustainable manner is essential to delivering the Company's core strategy and onlyobjectives. In addition to achieving exploration success across our portfolio of projects, we believe that putting in place a plan to become more sustainable will help create maximum long- term value for all our stakeholders, including shareholders, partners, traditional landowners, and the local communities in which we operate. As a company focused on resource discovery and definition, we have an ideal opportunity to ensure we plan for the implementation of sustainable practices across the company. We believe as early as project generation, Pursuit should achieve genuine, measurable, and permanent improvements in sustainability practices in both the development and operation of its projects. useAccordingly, we have published this Sustainability Plan to set the foundations and framework for future development activities across our gold, nickel, and base metal projects. Our Policies The policies that govern our values and standards and define how we operate include: personalFor • Anti-Bribery and Anti-Corruption Policy • Diversity and Equal Employment Opportunity Policy • Environmental Policy • Sustainability Policy • Risk Management Policy • Occupational Health, Safety and Environment Policy • Whistle-blower Policy Page 2

ESG Policy About Us Pursuit Minerals is an ASX listed explorer led by a Board and Management team with a wealth of experience from all sides onlyof minerals transactions. Pursuit Minerals understands how to generate and capture the full value of minerals resource projects. From local issues to global dynamics, Pursuit Minerals knows how to navigate project development and deliver returns to shareholders and broader stakeholders. The Company's principal business objectives are, and will continue to be, the acquisition, exploration, development and peration of gold, PGE, copper, silver, nickel, vanadium, and other precious minerals. In the near term, the Company intends to focus on: use • Drilling on its priority Phil's Hill prospect at the Warrior PGE-Ni-Cu Projects • Commencing field work on the recently secured Combatant PGE-Ni-Cu, and Gladiator Gold Projects • Acquiring additional opportunities for new previous metal projects With the world rapidly transforming its energy grid to renewable energy and transitioning to battery electric vehicles, demand for battery and critical minerals is forecast to substantially increase. Pursuit's projects are well placed to participate in the energy revolution underway in the developed world as shown in Figure 1. personalFigure. 1 In 2020 the Company has re-focussed on Western Australia with the acquisition of the Warrior PGE-Ni-Cu and Gladiator ForGold Project and then again adding the Combatant PGE-Ni-Cu Murchison Project in 2021. Warrior commences 20km's north of Chalice's high-grade Gonneville PGE-Ni-Cu discovery on the Julimar Project with >650km2 secured. Led by a team with a wealth of experience in minerals transactions and exploration, Pursuit is perfectly positioned to seize the opportunities and develop highly leveraged projects. Page 3

ESG Policy Operations Overview Warrior PGE-Nickel-Copper Project: Highly onlyprospective land position of 648 km2 in emerging PGE-Ni-Cu terrane covering a series of prominent magnetic anomalies similar to Chalice's Gonneville discovery on the Julimar Project, 20km to the south In February 2021, Pursuit flew a detailed airborne EM survey over the Calingiri East, Calingiri West, Wubin, and Wubin South exploration licences on the Warrior PGE-Nickel-Copper Project. Several use at Phil's Hill were conductive features identified followed up with moving loop ground EM ("MLEM") confirming the airborne conductors were discrete basement conductors. In May 2021, the Company announced that highly conductive features (up to 5,093 S/m) were evident on 9 lines of MLEM data over a strike length of personal ~1,600 m. The modelled depth to top of the conductors is ~100 m and coincident with the edge of an interpreted ultramafic sequence. The conductance of the Phil's Hill Prospect is significant and well within the known range of conductance for the Gonneville PGE-Ni-Cu discovery. The June 2021 MLEM extension programme successfully closed off the Phil's Hill conductive package both north and south confirming the highly conductive anomalies are discrete. Subsequently on 20 May 2021, Pursuit received results for the first 238 hand auger soil samples over the Phil's Hill PGE-Ni- Cu Prospect. The sampling confirmed the presence of anomalous PGE's, Nickel, Copper and Gold associated with mafic- ultramafic rocks which are the host for the PGE-Ni-Cu mineralisation at Gonneville. A total of 15 samples assayed demonstrate elevated levels of Au-Pt-Pdcombined anomalism with maximum values of 1,164ppb (1.1g/t) (Au 52 ppb, Pt 777 ppb and Pd 335 ppb) with a strike length greater than 1,100m at Phil's Hill and remain open to the north. Refer to Figure 2 and Table 2 for significant results with gold anomalism up to 81 ppb identified at Phil's Hill over a 1,200m strike, which remains open to the north. Additionally, anomalous copper values greater than 100 ppm Forand broadly co-incident with gold and PGE's were also encountered over 950m strike at Phil's Hill. Anomalous Nickel > 100 ppm and up to 310 ppm over a strike length of 1,100m was identified at Phil's Hill. Similar levels of extensive PGE anomalism in soils are commonly associated with mineralised nickel sulphide systems elsewhere in WA and support the presence of magmatic nickel sulphides at the Warrior Project. The Company commenced drilling the Phil's Hill 1,500m diamond drilling program in August 2021 and completed the program in November 2021. As part of the Company's ongoing ESG plans we utilise solids retrieval unit which separates the solids from the liquids and stops the cuttings and drilling fluids from being deposited into the paddock. Page 4