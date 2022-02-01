Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Pursuit Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUR   AU000000PUR3

PURSUIT MINERALS LIMITED

(PUR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/31 11:13:19 pm
0.023 AUD   -4.17%
01/26PURSUIT MINERALS : December 21 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report
PU
01/17PURSUIT MINERALS : Progress Update Phils Hill Diamond Drilling
PU
01/17PURSUIT MINERALS : Phils Hill Drilling Commenced
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pursuit Minerals : Results of annual general meeting

02/01/2022 | 02:02am EST
Pursuit Minerals Limited (ASX:PUR) ("Pursuit" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement Issued 31 December 2021 were considered by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held today and were passed. Voting on each resolution was carried out by way of a poll. In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions, valid proxies and voting outcomes are attached.

Disclaimer

Pursuit Minerals Limited published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 07:01:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -3,70 M -2,61 M -2,61 M
Net cash 2021 8,96 M 6,31 M 6,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 22,7 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart PURSUIT MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pursuit Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PURSUIT MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mark Freeman Secretary, MD, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Peter Christopher Wall Non-Executive Chairman
Robert Affleck Director & Technical Director
Glauco Mol Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Perrot Manager-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PURSUIT MINERALS LIMITED-11.11%16
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.-10.81%52 924
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION3.53%48 372
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-11.40%15 534
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.21.72%12 633
YUNNAN TIN COMPANY LIMITED2.41%5 175