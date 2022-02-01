Pursuit Minerals : Results of annual general meeting

Pursuit Minerals Limited (ASX:PUR) ("Pursuit" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that all resolutions set out in the Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement Issued 31 December 2021 were considered by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held today and were passed. Voting on each resolution was carried out by way of a poll. In accordance with Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act, we advise details of the resolutions, valid proxies and voting outcomes are attached.