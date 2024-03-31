758,400 Equity Shares of Purv Flexipack Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 31-MAR-2024.

Details:

Pursuant to Regulation 236 and 238 of SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, an aggregate of 20% of the post-issue capital held by our Promoter shall be considered as Promoters? Contribution (?Promoters Contribution?) and locked-in for a period of three years from the date of allotment of equity shares issued pursuant to this issue. The lock-in of the Promoters? Contribution would be created as per applicable law and procedure and details of the same shall also be provided to the Stock Exchange before listing of the Equity Shares. Our Promoters shall give a written consent to include such number of Equity Shares held by them and subscribed by them as a part of Promoters? Contribution constituting of the post issue Equity Shares of our Company and have agreed not to sell or transfer or pledge or otherwise dispose of in any manner, the Promoters Contribution, for a period of Three years from the date of allotment in the Issue.



In addition to 20% of the post issue capital of our company held by the Promoters, which will be locked in for three years, the balance Equity Shares held by Promoters shall be locked in for a period of one year from the date of allotment in the Initial Public Issue as provided in clause (b) of Regulation 238 of Page 106 of 489 the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018.