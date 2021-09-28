Pushfor Investments Grants Incentive Stock Options and Engages Advertising Agency

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushfor Investments Inc. (CSE: PUSH, OTC: PUSOF, FSX: 713) (the “Company” or “Pushfor”) announces that it has granted a total of 12,300,000 non-assignable and non-transferable incentive stock options in favour of bona fide directors, officers, employees and consultants, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. All stock options vest on the date of granting. The options are exercisable at $0.25 per share and expire five (5) years from today’s date.



The Company also announces that it has engaged Amherst Baer Consultancy Corp., to provide digital media services, vendor management, marketing, and data analytics services to the Company at www.investorscene.com. The Company has budgeted a total amount of CAD $200,000 payable in cash for said services over an expected three-month period. Amherst Baer is a full-service advertising agency and business development corporation that works with partner ad exchanges whose integrated supply-side platforms (“SSPs”) result in access to daily North American ad impressions.

About Pushfor Investments Inc.: Pushfor invests in both public and private companies in the technology space, along with various other cutting-edge solutions in Canada and the United States. The Company’s services involve giving investors a technology-based portfolio of the latest products in an integrated model as a cross-technology investment platform. The Company’s common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) under the symbol PUSH, in Europe on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSX”) under the symbol 713 and in the United States on the over-the-counter market (“OTC”) under the symbol PUSOF.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements contained in this press release about anticipated future events constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as they reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Pushfor assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Pushfor with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedar.com.

For further information:

Tel: (604) 357-4730

Email: info@pushinvesting.com

www.pushinvesting.com



