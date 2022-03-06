Log in
    PPH   NZPPHE0001S6

PUSHPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PPH)
Pushpay : Application for quotation of securities - PPH

03/06/2022 | 03:59pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

Entity name

PUSHPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 07, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PPH

ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT

256,655

07/03/2022

NZX

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

1.1 Name of entity

PUSHPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ARBN

613314104

1.3

ASX issuer code

PPH

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

7/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PPHAA : RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PPH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX

Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer

256,655

Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

See Appendix 1 of Pushpay's Appendix 2A announcement dated 29 September 2020

http://www.aspecthuntley.com.au/asxdata/20200929/pdf/02286407.pdf#search=%22%22

Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

180,716

Molly Matthews

Same

Issue date

7/3/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

For personal use only

Number of +securities to be quoted

256,655

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Not applicable

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pushpay Holdings Limited published this content on 06 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2022 20:58:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 301 M 206 M 206 M
Net income 2022 55,8 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Net Debt 2022 88,0 M 60,2 M 60,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 186 M 811 M 811 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,23x
EV / Sales 2023 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 547
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart PUSHPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pushpay Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUSHPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 1,04 NZD
Average target price 1,93 NZD
Spread / Average Target 85,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Molly Matthews Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Basden President
Richard George Keys Chief Financial Officer
Graham John Shaw Chairman
Kevin James Kuck Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUSHPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.21%811
FISERV, INC.-6.23%63 472
BLOCK, INC.-34.05%61 755
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-5.29%36 100
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.11%17 628
NEXI S.P.A-25.20%14 962