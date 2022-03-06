Pushpay : Application for quotation of securities - PPH

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class issued under an +employee incentive scheme
FROM (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
PPHAA : RESTRICTED SHARE UNITS
TO (Existing Class)
ASX +security code and description
PPH : ORDINARY FULLY PAID FOREIGN EXEMPT NZX
Please state the number of +securities issued under the +employee incentive scheme that are not subject to a restriction on transfer or that are to be quoted notwithstanding there is a restriction on transfer
256,655
Please provide details of a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
See Appendix 1 of Pushpay's Appendix 2A announcement dated 29 September 2020
http://www.aspecthuntley.com.au/asxdata/20200929/pdf/02286407.pdf#search=%22%22
Are any of these +securities being issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
180,716
Molly Matthews
Same
Issue date
7/3/2022
Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?
Yes