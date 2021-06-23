Pushpay Invests in Student Technology Program, Sponsors Mission InspirEd's Virtual Hackathon Event

REDMOND, Wash., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for the faith-based, non-profit, and education sectors, is partnering to support InspirEd Hacks , a national hackathon event taking place June 25-27. This year’s digital coding competition focuses on empowering communities through education, and brings together students and young developers from across the nation to create innovative approaches to improve education in local communities.



As a part of Pushpay’s continued focus to invest in innovation and technology, the Company is eager to partner with local organizations that are helping lead digital transformation for the greater good. The hackathon brings together students ages 10-18 years to showcase their creativity and coding talents in order to develop solutions aimed to improve education through computer science. Teams will compete for prizes and top placement in one of three categories which include best use of machine learning, best game design and most inspired hack.

“COVID-19 surfaced the irreplaceable role of technology in education, and also the reality that not all schools had the tools and resources to effectively transition to online learning overnight,” said Shreyas Subramanian, Marketing Director at Mission InspirEd. “As students who have experienced this first-hand, we’re excited to come together and challenge each other to dream big and develop solutions to support the future of education.”

Much like the more than 11,000 churches that Pushpay partners with today, schools and education institutes have also been significantly impacted during COVID-19. As the pandemic spurred nationwide school closures in nearly 190 countries, nearly 1.6 billion people were impacted globally—which is roughly 90 percent of total enrolled learners. This has also sparked rapid growth in the education technology industry. Some analysts predict that the projected growth in edtech will be from innovations from today’s youth, who have experienced remote learning first-hand.

“It’s an honor to partner with Mission InspirEd for an opportunity to invest in the next generation of coders, software developers and innovators,” said Aaron Senneff, Chief Technology Officer at Pushpay. “Programs like this are invaluable to employers as we work together to help young people gain knowledge, build confidence and obtain hands-on experience as they seek to integrate into the workplace.”

Mission InspirEd is non-profit dedicated to provide a student launchpad for youth-to-youth learning in the greater Seattle area. They are completely student operated and rely on more than 60 volunteers to deliver ongoing education, coding classes, mentoring and virtual events to more than 2,000 students across the US.

Pushpay’s sponsorship will provide financial support for the organizers to host a successful event. This is the second event Pushpay has sponsored this year as part of its investment in digital innovation, following its participation in Seattle’s Code for the Kingdom in March .

To learn more about InspirED Hacks, or to participate, view this link . To learn more about Pushpay, visit www.pushpay.com .

About Pushpay

Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, and a church management system (ChMS) to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

Church Community Builder is an affiliate of Pushpay Holdings Limited and provides a Software as a Service (SaaS) church management system predominantly in the US and other jurisdictions. Church Community Builder provides a platform that churches use to connect and communicate with their community members, record member service history, track online giving and perform a range of administrative functions. Combined, Pushpay and Church Community Builder deliver a best-in-class, fully integrated ChMS, custom community app and giving solution for customers in the US faith sector.

Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com/investors/awards.

About Mission InspirEd

In 2018, Mission InspirEd was founded under the name Seattle Advocates for Education with the mission to be a global student-for-student education initiative. To date, Mission InspirEd offers classes, tutoring, and student events including hackathon and virtual learning opportunities. The organization is completely student run and operated and has a network of more than 60 volunteers that provide ongoing support for 2,000+ students across the nation.