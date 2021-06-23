Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Pushpay Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PPH   NZPPHE0001S6

PUSHPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED

(PPH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Pushpay Invests in Student Technology Program, Sponsors Mission InspirEd's Virtual Hackathon Event

06/23/2021 | 12:54pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

REDMOND, Wash., June 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for the faith-based, non-profit, and education sectors, is partnering to support InspirEd Hacks, a national hackathon event taking place June 25-27. This year’s digital coding competition focuses on empowering communities through education, and brings together students and young developers from across the nation to create innovative approaches to improve education in local communities.

As a part of Pushpay’s continued focus to invest in innovation and technology, the Company is eager to partner with local organizations that are helping lead digital transformation for the greater good. The hackathon brings together students ages 10-18 years to showcase their creativity and coding talents in order to develop solutions aimed to improve education through computer science. Teams will compete for prizes and top placement in one of three categories which include best use of machine learning, best game design and most inspired hack.

“COVID-19 surfaced the irreplaceable role of technology in education, and also the reality that not all schools had the tools and resources to effectively transition to online learning overnight,” said Shreyas Subramanian, Marketing Director at Mission InspirEd. “As students who have experienced this first-hand, we’re excited to come together and challenge each other to dream big and develop solutions to support the future of education.”

Much like the more than 11,000 churches that Pushpay partners with today, schools and education institutes have also been significantly impacted during COVID-19. As the pandemic spurred nationwide school closures in nearly 190 countries, nearly 1.6 billion people were impacted globally—which is roughly 90 percent of total enrolled learners. This has also sparked rapid growth in the education technology industry. Some analysts predict that the projected growth in edtech will be from innovations from today’s youth, who have experienced remote learning first-hand.

“It’s an honor to partner with Mission InspirEd for an opportunity to invest in the next generation of coders, software developers and innovators,” said Aaron Senneff, Chief Technology Officer at Pushpay. “Programs like this are invaluable to employers as we work together to help young people gain knowledge, build confidence and obtain hands-on experience as they seek to integrate into the workplace.”

Mission InspirEd is non-profit dedicated to provide a student launchpad for youth-to-youth learning in the greater Seattle area. They are completely student operated and rely on more than 60 volunteers to deliver ongoing education, coding classes, mentoring and virtual events to more than 2,000 students across the US.

Pushpay’s sponsorship will provide financial support for the organizers to host a successful event. This is the second event Pushpay has sponsored this year as part of its investment in digital innovation, following its participation in Seattle’s Code for the Kingdom in March.

To learn more about InspirED Hacks, or to participate, view this link. To learn more about Pushpay, visit www.pushpay.com.

About Pushpay
Pushpay provides a donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools and a custom community app, and a church management system (ChMS) to the faith sector, non-profit organizations and education providers located predominantly in the United States (US) and other jurisdictions. Our leading solutions simplify engagement, payments and administration, enabling our Customers to increase participation and build stronger relationships with their communities.

Church Community Builder is an affiliate of Pushpay Holdings Limited and provides a Software as a Service (SaaS) church management system predominantly in the US and other jurisdictions. Church Community Builder provides a platform that churches use to connect and communicate with their community members, record member service history, track online giving and perform a range of administrative functions. Combined, Pushpay and Church Community Builder deliver a best-in-class, fully integrated ChMS, custom community app and giving solution for customers in the US faith sector.

Pushpay is an award-winning company. For more information visit www.pushpay.com/investors/awards.

About Mission InspirEd
In 2018, Mission InspirEd was founded under the name Seattle Advocates for Education with the mission to be a global student-for-student education initiative. To date, Mission InspirEd offers classes, tutoring, and student events including hackathon and virtual learning opportunities. The organization is completely student run and operated and has a network of more than 60 volunteers that provide ongoing support for 2,000+ students across the nation.

Media / PR Contact:
Uproar PR for Pushpay
Brittany Johnson
bjohnson@uproarpr.com
312-878-4575 x246


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about PUSHPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:54pPushpay Invests in Student Technology Program, Sponsors Mission InspirEd's Vi..
GL
05/28Australia shares close at record high on mining, energy boost
RE
05/13PUSHPAY  : Church Disrupt Conference Dives Deep on Technology, Innovation and th..
AQ
05/12Australian Shares Down on Economic Recovery Concerns; EP&T Global Starts Trad..
MT
05/12PUSHPAY  : Nearly Doubles FY21 Profit
MT
04/06Australia shares extend gains as commodity-exposed firms shine
RE
03/31Australia shares notch best month in four as China data lifts rebound bets
RE
03/23Australia shares give up early gains as energy, tech stocks weigh
RE
03/22PUSHPAY  : Global Investment Firm Sixth Street Becomes Pushpay's Largest Shareho..
MT
03/16PUSHPAY  : Announces Church Disrupt 2021, an Interactive Digital Conference for ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 284 M 200 M 200 M
Net income 2022 62,5 M 44,1 M 44,1 M
Net cash 2022 71,2 M 50,2 M 50,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 987 M 1 401 M 1 402 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,75x
EV / Sales 2023 5,82x
Nbr of Employees 405
Free-Float 86,6%
Chart PUSHPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Pushpay Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUSHPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,80 NZD
Average target price 2,02 NZD
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Molly Matthews Chief Executive Officer
Stephen Basden President
Shane Sampson Chief Financial Officer
Graham John Shaw Chairman
Kevin James Kuck Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUSHPAY HOLDINGS LIMITED-0.55%1 392
SQUARE, INC.8.42%107 453
FISERV, INC.-4.88%72 211
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-10.15%57 142
AFTERPAY LIMITED0.95%25 957
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-3.90%21 854