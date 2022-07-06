Log in
The Archdiocese of Seattle Selects Pushpay's ParishStaq, Embraces Technology to Increase Engagement

07/06/2022 | 09:03am EDT
REDMOND, Wash., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pushpay (NZSX:PPH, ASX:PPH, 'Pushpay' or 'the Company'), the leading payments and engagement solutions provider for faith-based and non-profit sectors, announces the Archdiocese of Seattle will be leveraging ParishStaq, the Company’s fully integrated technology platform that helps parishes and dioceses increase engagement, facilitate digital discipleship, and grow their ministries.

“The Archdiocese of Seattle intends to grow in its mission of bringing the people of Western Washington to Christ and His Good News, with Pushpay as a key tool in that evangelization effort,” said Tom Martin, Chief Information Officer at the Archdiocese of Seattle. “Our aspirational goal is to leverage technology to engage parishioners in a new and exciting way, while supporting the mission of the Church—and Pushpay will be a critical part in helping us achieve this goal.”

The Archdiocese of Seattle is the 15th largest diocese in the United States, serving roughly 600,000 Catholics in Western Washington. The archdiocese includes 174 parishes, missions and pastoral centers, in addition to 72 schools—all with more than 60 ministries and over 500 weekly Masses celebrated in eight languages. They recently convened a Technology Task Force to map out a 5-year plan for the future use of technology in the archdiocese, with a top priority to replace its legacy parishioner database system in addition to other technology projects including a new archdiocesan website, centralized accounting systems, and other cloud-based systems.

“At the geographic center point of one of the largest growing tech hubs in the country, the Archdiocese of Seattle is at the forefront of exploring innovative technology and approaches to create a vibrant Catholic community that will last for generations to come,” said Molly Matthews, Pushpay CEO. “Pushpay is excited to be a part of their growth into the future as we continue to innovate and deliver technology that enables an integrated way for parishes and dioceses to engage with their community.”

With digital evangelization on the rise, Pushpay launched its ParishStaq solution in 2021 to address the growing needs of the Catholic church in particular, which has traditionally been underserved with innovative technology. ParishStaq is a purpose-built solution that brings together online giving, church management software, and mobile applications to help streamline Catholic stewardship and evangelization. ParishStaq not only helps nurture discipleship and streamline the administrative workload for parish staff, it surfaces data and insights to help identify critical moments in a parishioner's faith journey—including community involvement, sacraments, and more. Features including push notifications, media content, ministry sign-ups, and more also allow parishes to engage and communicate with their parishioners more seamlessly.

For more information about Pushpay and ParishStaq, visit www.pushpay.com or www.parishstaq.com.

About Pushpay
Pushpay is a leading technology company that delivers digital solutions to help make stewardship and evangelization effortless. Our leading ParishStaq suite helps parishes and dioceses manage, donate, engage and ensure the success of their mission—all under one roof. ParishStaq combines digital giving, mobile apps, and ChMS products that help increase generosity and enhance engagement. In tandem with our Resi Media live streaming solution, we enable our more than 14,500 customers to build stronger relationships with their communities. For more information visit www.pushpay.com/investors/awards.


US Media / PR Contact:
Uproar PR for Pushpay
Jenna Rogers
jrogers@uproarpr.com
727-242-0270

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
