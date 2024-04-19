The following Funds announced today their share repurchase activity during the first quarter of 2024.

Ticker Fund Name Share Repurchases (1/1/24 - 3/31/24) Share Repurchases Since Inception of Each Fund’s Repurchase Program PMM Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust 586,199 14,637,658 PIM Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust 54,869 32,064,354 PMO Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust 903,264 12,932,550 PPT Putnam Premier Income Trust 72,578 83,289,097 EMF Templeton Emerging Markets Fund 77,809 2,663,102 MMU Western Asset Managed Municipals Fund Inc. 48,906 48,906

The Funds seek to enhance shareholder value by repurchasing their common shares when trading at a discount to the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per share. All repurchased shares are canceled and the difference between the purchase price and NAV results in incremental accretion to the Fund’s NAV for all common shareholders.

Each Fund’s Board of Directors/Trustees has authorized each Fund to repurchase shares when they are trading at a discount to NAV. Each Fund's repurchase activity will be disclosed in its shareholder report for the relevant fiscal period.

For more information about the Funds, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Funds’ website at www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds or www.putnam.com/individual/mutual-funds/closed-end-funds/, with respect to the Putnam Funds. Hard copies of the Funds’ complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only.

The Funds’ shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Similar to stocks, Fund share prices fluctuate with market conditions and, at the time of sale, may be worth more or less than the original investment. Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount to their net asset value, and can increase an investor’s risk of loss. All investments are subject to risk, including the risk of loss.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will," and similar expressions identify forward looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ significantly from each Fund’s present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; disruption to investment advisory, administration and other service arrangements; and other risks discussed in the Fund’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Fund undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Fund’s investment objectives will be attained.

INVESTMENT PRODUCTS: NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE

