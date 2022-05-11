Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PMM   US7468231037

PUTNAM MANAGED MUNICIPAL INCOME TRUST

(PMM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 02:28:39 pm EDT
6.570 USD   +1.70%
04/07Putnam Investments Announces 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Municipal Funds
BU
01/28Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Declares Distribution, Payable on March 1, 2022 and April 1, 2022
CI
2021Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Putnam Investments Announces 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Municipal Funds

05/11/2022 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The 19(a) monthly distribution notices for Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) and Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) are now available. These informational notices provide further details on the sources of the funds’ monthly distributions and follows the most recent distribution announcement.

The table below provides an estimate of the sources of the Fund’s current distribution and its cumulative distributions paid this fiscal year-to-date. Amounts are expressed on a per share of common stock basis, and as a percentage of the distribution amount.

Estimated sources & percentages of distributions
Ticker Time period Per share distribution (May) Net investment income Short-term capital gains Long-term capital gains Return of capital Net investment income Short-term capital gains Long-term capital gains Return of capital
PMM (FYE 10/31) Current month

$

0.0320

$

0.0258

$

-

$

-

$

0.0062

80.6

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

19.4

%

Fiscal YTD

$

0.2240

$

0.2055

$

-

$

0.0123

$

0.0062

91.7

%

0.0

%

5.5

%

2.8

%

PMO (FYE 4/30) Current month

$

0.0531

$

0.0531

$

-

$

-

$

-

100.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

Fiscal YTD

$

0.0531

$

0.0531

$

-

$

-

$

-

100.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

0.0

%

The table below provides information regarding distributions and total return performance for various periods.

Data as of 4/30/2022
Annualized Cumulative
5-year Current Fiscal Fiscal YTD
return distribution YTD distribution
Ticker at NAV rate at NAV* return at NAV rate at NAV**
PMM (FYE 10/31)

2.58%

 

5.51%

 

-12.78%

 

5.51%

PMO (FYE 4/30)

2.80%

 

5.48%

 

-12.60%

 

5.48%

Performance includes the deduction of management fees and administrative expenses, assumes reinvestment of distributions, and does not account for taxes.
*Most recent distribution annualized and divided by NAV at the end of the period.
**Total fiscal period distributions annualized and divided by NAV at the end of the period.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund’s investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund’s Distribution Policy.

The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield’ or ‘income’.

The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this 19(a) Notice are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend on the Fund’s investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send you a Form 1099-Div for the calendar year that will tell you how to report these distributions for federal income tax purposes.

The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available monthly beginning on the 8th business day after the end of each month; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about PUTNAM MANAGED MUNICIPAL INCOME TRUST
04/07Putnam Investments Announces 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Municipal Funds
BU
01/28Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Declares Distribution, Payable on March 1, 2022 a..
CI
2021Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
2021Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust announces an Equity Buyback for 10% of its outsta..
CI
2021Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
2021Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended ..
CI
2021Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution, Payable on June 1,..
CI
2021Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Distribution, Payable on March 1, 2021 ..
CI
2020Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended ..
CI
2020Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Distribution, Payable on January 04, 20..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 19,1 M - -
Net income 2021 32,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 40,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 316 M 316 M -
EV / Sales 2020 20,2x
EV / Sales 2021 23,3x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart PUTNAM MANAGED MUNICIPAL INCOME TRUST
Duration : Period :
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUTNAM MANAGED MUNICIPAL INCOME TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jonathan S. Horwitz Principal Executive Officer & Executive VP
Robert Lloyd Reynolds President & Trustee
Janet Caroline Smith Principal Financial & Accounting Officer, VP
Kenneth R. Leibler Chairman
James F. Clark Chief Compliance Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUTNAM MANAGED MUNICIPAL INCOME TRUST-26.34%316
BLACKROCK, INC.-33.35%92 452
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.-19.62%74 110
UBS GROUP AG1.25%55 964
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)-25.60%34 703
APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, INC.-31.59%28 769