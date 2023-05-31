Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust : Form 8-K

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K CURRENT REPORT

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On May 31, 2023, Franklin Resources, Inc. ("Franklin Resources") and Great-West Lifeco Inc., the parent company of Putnam U.S. Holdings I, LLC ("Putnam Holdings"), announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a subsidiary of Franklin Resources to acquire Putnam Holdings in a stock and cash transaction.

As part of this transaction, Putnam Investment Management, LLC ("Putnam Management"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Putnam Holdings and investment manager to the Putnam family of funds (the "Putnam Funds"), including Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust, would become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. Subject to such approvals and the satisfaction of these conditions, the transaction is currently expected to be consummated in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, consummation of the transaction will result in the automatic termination of the investment management contract between each Putnam Fund and Putnam Management and any related sub-management and sub-advisory contracts, where applicable. Therefore, the Board of Trustees of the Putnam Funds will be asked to approve a new investment management contract between each Putnam Fund and Putnam Management (and new sub-management and sub-advisory contracts, if applicable). If approved by the Board of Trustees, the new investment management contract will be presented to the shareholders of each Putnam Fund for their approval.

