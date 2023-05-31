Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
  News
  Summary
    PMM   US7468231037

PUTNAM MANAGED MUNICIPAL INCOME TRUST

(PMM)
  Report
05:39p 2023-05-31
5.780 USD   +1.58%
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust : Form 8-K
05/31/2023

05/31/2023 | 05:39pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d)
of The Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): May 31, 2023

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Massachusetts
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation) 		811-05740
(Commission
File Number) 		04-6608976
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
100 Federal Street
Boston, Massachusetts
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) 		02110
(Zip Code)
Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (617) 292-1000
Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2 below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of Each Class Trading
Symbol(s) 		Name of Each Exchange
on Which Registered

Common Shares of beneficial interest

PMM New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (CFR 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (CFR 240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On May 31, 2023, Franklin Resources, Inc. ("Franklin Resources") and Great-West Lifeco Inc., the parent company of Putnam U.S. Holdings I, LLC ("Putnam Holdings"), announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a subsidiary of Franklin Resources to acquire Putnam Holdings in a stock and cash transaction.

As part of this transaction, Putnam Investment Management, LLC ("Putnam Management"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Putnam Holdings and investment manager to the Putnam family of funds (the "Putnam Funds"), including Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust, would become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Franklin Resources.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. Subject to such approvals and the satisfaction of these conditions, the transaction is currently expected to be consummated in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, consummation of the transaction will result in the automatic termination of the investment management contract between each Putnam Fund and Putnam Management and any related sub-management and sub-advisory contracts, where applicable. Therefore, the Board of Trustees of the Putnam Funds will be asked to approve a new investment management contract between each Putnam Fund and Putnam Management (and new sub-management and sub-advisory contracts, if applicable). If approved by the Board of Trustees, the new investment management contract will be presented to the shareholders of each Putnam Fund for their approval.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
By:

/s/ Jonathan S. Horwitz

Jonathan S. Horwitz
Date: May 31, 2023 Executive Vice President, Principal Executive Officer and Compliance Liaison

Attachments

Disclaimer

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 21:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
