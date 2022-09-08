Log in
PUTNAM MASTER INTERMEDIATE INCOME TRUST

Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:58 2022-09-08 pm EDT
3.470 USD   +0.29%
05/23Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/07Putnam Investments Announces 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Funds
BU
01/28Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Announces Distribution, Payable on March 1, 2022 and April 1, 2022
CI
Putnam Investments Announces 19(a) Notices for Closed-End Funds

09/08/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
Putnam Investments announces that 19(a) notices are available for the following distributions declared on July 29, 2022.

 

EX

RECORD

PAYMENT

FUND NAME AND DISTRIBUTIONS*

DATE

DATE

DATE

 

 

 

 

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) (CUSIP: 746909-10-0)

$0.0220 per share

9/22/22

9/23/22

10/3/22

 

 

 

 

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE: PPT) (CUSIP: 746853-10-0)

$0.0260 per share

9/22/22

9/23/22

10/3/22

* Distributions may be comprised of ordinary and/or tax-exempt income, net capital gains and/or a return of capital of your investment in the Fund.

The funds periodically provide fund-related information on their websites. The following information will be available for each fund at putnam.com at the frequencies indicated: (1) Full holdings will be available monthly beginning on the 8th business day after the end of each month; (2) Top 10 holdings and additional portfolio statistics will be available monthly, approximately 15 days after month-end.

19(a) NOTICES

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam estimates that $0.0159 per share of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust’s dividend is paid from accumulated net investment income, and $0.0061 per share represents a return of capital. These estimates and the sources of the fund's dividends and distributions are determined in accordance with accounting principles applicable to the fund. These principles may vary from those applicable to the characterization of distributions under federal tax law and, accordingly, federal tax law treatment will likely vary from the estimated characterization above. In addition, the sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results will vary from these estimates. A non-taxable return of capital, if any, cannot be determined until after the end of the fund's fiscal year. In January 2023, you will receive final information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.

Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam estimates that $0.0204 per share of Putnam Premier Income Trust’s dividend is paid from accumulated net investment income, and $0.0056 per share represents a return of capital. These estimates and the sources of the fund's dividends and distributions are determined in accordance with accounting principles applicable to the fund. These principles may vary from those applicable to the characterization of distributions under federal tax law and, accordingly, federal tax law treatment will likely vary from the estimated characterization above. In addition, the sources of dividends are estimated at the time of declaration. Actual results will vary from these estimates. A non-taxable return of capital, if any, cannot be determined until after the end of the fund's fiscal year. In January 2023, you will receive final information as to the federal tax status of this and other distributions from the fund in the preceding calendar year.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials ()
Sales 2021 12,0 M - -
Net income 2021 3,16 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,05 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,0x
Yield 2021 6,88%
Capitalization 179 M 179 M -
EV / Sales 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales 2021 17,6x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 100,0%
Managers and Directors
Jonathan S. Horwitz Chief Executive Officer & Executive VP
Robert Lloyd Reynolds President & Trustee
Janet Caroline Smith VP, Principal Financial & Accounting Officer
Kenneth R. Leibler Vice Chairman
James F. Clark Vice President, Chief Compliance & Risk Officer
