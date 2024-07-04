Puuilo Oyj is a Finland-based company, whose business is to provide administrative services to the Group's other companies. Puuilo Oyj is the Parent Company of Puuilo Group. The Group purchases the products from companies owned by related parties and sells them in retail stores. These companies manufacture products that are part of Puuilo's product range. The Company has more than 30 department stores around Finland and an online store. The product selection includes construction supplies, tools, car supplies, garden equipment, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) and electrical supplies, products for pets, as well as household goods, food supplies, and sports and leisure equipment. Puuilo serves mainly do-it-yourself customers and companies. Puuilo Oyj's subsidiaries are Puuilo Invest II Oy and Puuilo Tavaratalot Oy.

Sector Department Stores