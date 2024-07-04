English Finnish
Puuilo Oyj
Managers' Transactions
Puuilo Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Bent Holm
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Puuilo Oyj
LEI: 743700UJUT6FWHBXPR69
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 69343/5/4

Transaction date: 2024-07-03
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000507124
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION


Transaction details
(1): Volume: 900 Unit price: 9.85 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 900 Volume weighted average price: 9.85 EUR

For further information, please contact:
Ville Ranta, CFO, mobile phone: +358 40 555 4995

