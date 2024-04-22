Puuilo Plc's updated long-term financial targets for the strategy period 2024 - 2028 PUUILO PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 22 APRIL 2024 at 8.30 EEST Puuilo Plc's updated long-term financial targets for the strategy period 2024 - 2028 In the upcoming strategy period, Puuilo will continue its growth in Finland and aims for a network of more than 70 stores by the end of financial year 2028 (ends January 2029). The goal is to open an average of 5 - 6 stores per year. By increasing like-for-like sales and opening of new stores, Puuilo aims for net sales of above EUR 600 million and adjusted EBITA above EUR 105 million by the end of financial year 2028 (ends January 2029). Updated strategy period 2024 - 2028 Previous strategy period 2021 - 2025 Net sales above EUR 600 million by the end of financial year 2028 above EUR 400 million by the end of financial year 2025 EBITA margin (%) Adjusted EBITA margin above 17 % Adjusted EBITA margin between 17 - 19% EBITA EUR Adjusted EBITA above EUR 105 million Profit distribution* at least 80% of the net income Dividend policy at least 80 % of net income Leverage** Net debt to adjusted EBITDA below 2.0x Net debt to adjusted EBITDA below 2.0x * Puuilo aims to distribute at least 80 % of net income each financial year to its shareholders **Including IFRS 16 lease liabilities Investor Day Puuilo will have an Investor Day to analysts and other capital markets and media representatives which will be held on April 23, 2024, at 13.00 EEST - 15.00 EEST in Helsinki, Finland. A separate invitation to the event has been published on 28 March 2024. In the event Puuilo's management will present company's business operations and updated strategy. You can follow the live, free-to-view webcast at https://puuilo.videosync.fi/2024-investor-day. The recording of the presentation and the materials presented at the event will be available later after the event on the company's investor website at investors.puuilo.fi. The presentation language of the event and materials are in English. PUUILO PLC For further information, please contact Juha Saarela, CEO, puh. 050 409 7641 Ville Ranta, CFO, puh. 040 555 4995 Email: ir (@) puuilo.fi Pictures for media: https://www.puuilo.fi/medialle.