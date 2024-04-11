PUUILO PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 11.4.2024 at 9.30 EEST

Proposal of the Shareholders' Nomination Board for the composition and remuneration of Puuilo's Board of Directors

The Shareholders' Nomination Board of Puuilo Plc proposes to the Annual General Meeting that the number of the members of the Board of Directors remain the same and be six.

The Nomination Board proposes that current members of the Board of Directors Lasse Aho, Bent Holm, Mammu Kaario and Tuomas Piirtola be re-elected. The Nomination Board also proposes that Jens Joller and Anne-Mari Paapio be elected as new members to the Board of Directors.

Current members of the Board of Directors Rasmus Molander and Markku Tuomaala have notified that they are no longer available to be elected as a members of the Board of Directors.

All proposed persons have granted their consent to the position. Jens Joller's and Anne-Mari Paapio's CVs are attached to this stock exchange release.

All proposed persons are independent of the company and its major shareholders except Jens Joller who is independent of the company, but dependent of the major shareholder.

The Nomination Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that Lasse Aho be elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Remunerations of the members of the Board of Directors

The Nomination Board proposes that the remunerations of the members of the Board of Directors are as follows:

-EUR 60.000 to the Chairman of the Board of Directors as annual remuneration

-EUR 30.000 to the other members of the Board of Directors as annual remuneration

-In addition, the Chairman of the Audit Committee will be paid EUR 5.000 as annual remuneration and other members of the Audit Committee EUR 2.500 as annual remuneration

All proposed remunerations remain unchanged from current. All remunerations will be paid in cash.

Members of the Shareholders' Nomination Board

The Nomination Board consists of Puuilo Invest Holding AB (Adelis Equity Partners), represented by John-Matias Uuttana, Markku Tuomaala, represented by Toni Kemppinen, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company, represented by Esko Torsti and Lasse Aho as an expert member. Puuilo's Nomination Board is chaired by John-Matias Uuttana.

PUUILO PLC

For further information, please contact:

Ville Ranta, CFO, mobile phone: +358 40 555 4995

Email: ir (@) puuilo.fi Pictures for media: https://www.puuilo.fi/medialle