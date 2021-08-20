Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Puxin Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEW   US74704P1084

PUXIN LIMITED

(NEW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Puxin : Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Notice Regarding ADS Trading Price (Form 6-K)

08/20/2021 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Puxin Limited Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Notice Regarding ADS Trading Price

BEIJING, Aug 19, 2021 - Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ('Puxin' or the 'Company'), a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China, today announced that, it has received a notice (the 'Notice') from the New York Stock Exchange (the 'NYSE') dated August 18, 2021, notifying Puxin that it is below compliance criteria in connection with the performance of trading price of Puxin's American depositary shares (the 'ADSs').

Pursuant to Section 802.01C of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual, a company will be considered to be below compliance criteria if the average closing price of its security is less than US$1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Once notified, the company must bring its share price and average share price back above US$1.00 within six months following receipt of the notification. The Company can regain compliance with Section 802.01C at any time during the cure period if the share price is at least US$1.00 on both the last trading day of any calendar month within the six-month cure period and the average share price over the 30 trading days preceding the end of that month. In the event that at the expiration of the six-month cure period, both a US$1.00 closing share price on the last trading day of the cure period and a US$1.00 average closing share price over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the cure period are not attained, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's ADSs, which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the cure period subject to continued compliance with the other listing requirements of the NYSE.

To address this issue, the Company intends to monitor the market conditions of its listed securities and is still considering its options.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the 'safe harbor' provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future share price and the Company's ability to cure the price deficiency within the required cure period. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as 'will,' 'may,' 'would,' 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'future,' 'intend,' 'aim,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'continue,' 'confident' and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: its goals and strategies, its ability to achieve and maintain profitability, its ability to attract and retain students to enroll in its courses, its ability to effectively manage its business expansion and successfully integrate businesses it acquired, its ability to identify or pursue targets for acquisitions, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, its ability to improve the content of its existing courses or to develop new courses, and relevant government policies and regulations relating to the Company's corporate structure, business and industry. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is current as of the date of the press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

About Puxin Limited

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ('Puxin' or the 'Company') is a successful consolidator of the after-school education industry in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers a full spectrum of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students achieve academic excellence, as well as prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities and graduate programs in China and other countries. For more information, please visit http://www.pxjy.com/.

Contacts

Puxin Limited

Investor Relations

Phone: +86-10-6269-8930

E-mail: ir@pxjy.com

ICA (Institutional Capital Advisory)

Mr. Kevin Yang

Phone: +86-21-8028-6033

E-mail: puxin@icaasia.com

Disclaimer

Puxin Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 20:13:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUXIN LIMITED
04:14pPUXIN : Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-compliance Notice Regarding ADS Trading Pr..
PU
08/19PUXIN : Gets Non-Compliance Notice from NYSE
MT
07/27PUXIN : Responds to Media Reports (Form 6-K)
PU
07/27PUXIN LIMITED : Responds to Media Reports
PR
07/16PUXIN : Appointment of Director (Form 6-K)
PU
07/16Puxin Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
05/24PUXIN : Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results (Form 6-K)
PU
05/24PUXIN : First Quarter 2021 IR Presentation
PU
05/24PUXIN LIMITED : Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
05/24Puxin Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 571 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,9 M 49,9 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 9 650
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart PUXIN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Puxin Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUXIN LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,57 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Yun Long Sha Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peng Wang Chief Financial Officer
Ming Hu Independent Director
Neng Wang Independent Director
Yong Hong Fan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUXIN LIMITED-90.21%50
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.39%3 927
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-9.95%3 751
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-92.91%3 269
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-90.26%3 103
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.5.43%2 891