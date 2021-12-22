Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Puxin Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEW   US74704P1084

PUXIN LIMITED

(NEW)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 12/21 04:10:00 pm
0.31 USD   +0.36%
11/26PUXIN : to Hold Annual General Meeting on December 20, 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
11/04Resignation of Director - Form 6-K
PU
11/04Liang Gao Resigns as Director of Puxin Limited
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Puxin to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on December 29, 2021

12/22/2021 | 06:31am EST
BEIJING, Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company"), a private educational services provider in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, before U.S. markets open on December 29, 2021.

About Puxin Limited

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) ("Puxin" or the "Company") is a private educational services provider in China. Puxin has a strong acquisition and integration expertise to effectively improve education quality and operational performance of acquired schools. Puxin offers quality educational services to students, and has developed online and mobile applications to enhance students' learning experience. For more information, please visit http://www.pxjy.com/.

Contacts

Puxin Limited
Investor Relations
Phone: +86-10-6269-8930
E-mail: ir@pxjy.com

ICA Investor Relations (Asia) Limited
Mr. Kevin Yang
Phone: +86-21-8028-6033
E-mail: puxin@icaasia.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/puxin-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-december-29-2021-301449730.html

SOURCE Puxin Limited


© PRNewswire 2021
