    NEW   US74704P1084

PUXIN LIMITED

(NEW)
  Report
0.435 USD   -19.44%
Thinking about buying stock in CooTek, Puxin, DiDi Global, IQIYI, or BridgeBio Pharma?

12/30/2021 | 10:46am EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for CTK, NEW, DIDI, IQ, and BBIO.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

InvestorsObserver provides patented technology to some of the biggest names on Wall Street and creates world-class investing tools for the self-directed investor on Main Street. We have a wide range of tools to help investors make smarter decisions when investing in stocks or options.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-cootek-puxin-didi-global-iqiyi-or-bridgebio-pharma-301451921.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2021
12/28Puxin Plans to Dispose of Business Unit to Comply With China Regulations
MT
12/28PUXIN : Provides Business Updates - Form 6-K
PU
12/24Puxin Is in Discussion with Potential Buyers to Dispose Tutoring Services Related to Ac..
CI
12/24Puxin Limited Provides Business Updates
PR
12/22PUXIN : to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on December 29, 2021 - Form 6-K
PU
