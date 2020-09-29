PV Crystalox Solar : Cancellation

PV Crystalox Solar PLC
De-listing of the shares from the London Stock Exchange
PV Crystalox Solar PLC (the 'Company' or 'PV Crystalox') announces that cancellation of the Company's ordinary shares of 3.0206 pence each (ISIN:GB00BJ0CHQ31) from listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and cancellation of admission to trading on the Main Market for listed securities maintained by London Stock Exchange plc will each take place at 7.00 a.m. (London time) today, 29 September 2020.
Enquiries:
PV Crystalox Solar PLC +44 (0) 1235 437160
Iain Dorrity, Chief Executive Officer
Peter Finnegan, Chief Financial Officer and Group Secretary
LEI: 213800FYYB6LTJGKA745
