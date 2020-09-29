Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  PV Crystalox Solar plc    PVCS   GB00BJ0CHQ31

PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR PLC

(PVCS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/28 11:35:13 am
33.1 GBX   +2.48%
02:05aPV CRYSTALOX SOLAR : Cancellation
PU
09/11PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR : Result of Tender Offer
PU
09/09PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR : Result of Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PV Crystalox Solar : Cancellation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 02:05am EDT

PV Crystalox Solar PLC

De-listing of the shares from the London Stock Exchange

PV Crystalox Solar PLC (the 'Company' or 'PV Crystalox') announces that cancellation of the Company's ordinary shares of 3.0206 pence each (ISIN:GB00BJ0CHQ31) from listing on the standard segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and cancellation of admission to trading on the Main Market for listed securities maintained by London Stock Exchange plc will each take place at 7.00 a.m. (London time) today, 29 September 2020.

Enquiries:

PV Crystalox Solar PLC +44 (0) 1235 437160

Iain Dorrity, Chief Executive Officer

Peter Finnegan, Chief Financial Officer and Group Secretary

LEI: 213800FYYB6LTJGKA745

Disclaimer

PV Crystalox Solar plc published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 06:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR PLC
02:05aPV CRYSTALOX SOLAR : Cancellation
PU
09/11PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR : Result of Tender Offer
PU
09/09PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR : Result of Meeting
PU
07/16PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR : Tender Offer, Notice of GM and Cancellation
PU
07/01PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR : Change of CFO and Group Secretary
PU
06/29PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR : Settlement payment received and tender offer
PU
2019PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR : Result of AGM
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,53 M 0,62 M 0,62 M
Net income 2019 -2,28 M -2,66 M -2,66 M
Net cash 2019 8,61 M 10,0 M 10,0 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,98x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 1,33 M 1,55 M 1,55 M
EV / Sales 2018 -1,57x
EV / Sales 2019 -6,15x
Nbr of Employees 22
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR PLC
Duration : Period :
PV Crystalox Solar plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Iain Anthony Dorrity Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John K. Sleeman Chairman
Peter J. Finnegan Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael D. Parker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PV CRYSTALOX SOLAR PLC-47.25%2
TONGWEI CO.,LTD103.96%15 591
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC.129.56%10 072
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC.181.75%9 277
SUNRUN INC.381.25%8 433
FIRST SOLAR, INC.16.82%6 681
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group