Adhoc: PVA TePla AG: Strong fourth quarter • jump in earnings • EBIT increased by almost 50% • Forecast considerably exceeded

PVA TePla AG (ISIN DE0007461006), a major systems manufacturer and supplier for the semiconductor industry and for industrial high-tech materials, today published preliminary figures for the past 2020 financial year.

In a strong fourth quarter, the PVA TePla Group once again significantly increased earnings and reported an operating result (EBITDA) of around EUR 22 million for fiscal year 2020 (previous year EUR 16.2 million). The published forecast after Q2 was EUR 17 million in EBITDA and sales revenues at EUR 130 million. Incoming orders developed positively, particularly in the second half of the year, reaching around EUR 92 million at the end of 2020. The PVA TePla Group will start the 2021 financial year with an order backlog of around EUR 127 million (2020: EUR 171 million), the majority of which will be realized in revenues and earnings in 2021.

PVA TePla AG will publish its full annual report on 25 March 2021.

End of the ad hoc release.

'The strong fourth quarter exceeded our own expectations. Throughout the year, we had to deal with many uncertainties and restrictions in the implementation of customer projects due to the COVID 19 pandemic,' says Alfred Schopf, Co-Chairman of the PVA TePla Group. 'We have been very focused in working with our customers and both sides have shown maximum flexibility. This has now paid off and we were able to achieve an excellent full-year result. We are equally pleased with the good order intake we achieved under these difficult conditions. For this, we would like to express our gratitude to our customers and employees.

'Manfred Bender, who has been Co-CEO of the PVA TePla Group since January 2021, adds: 'Our project pipeline looks very promising. The ever-increasing and now even faster pace of digitalisation inevitably leads to capacity expansions for manufacturers of semiconductor components. With our unique technology, we are very well positioned as a system supplier to participate in this growth.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Gert Fisahn

Investor Relations

Phone: +49(0)641/68690-400

gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com