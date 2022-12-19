Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  PVA TePla AG
  News
  Summary
    TPE   DE0007461006

PVA TEPLA AG

(TPE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:26 2022-12-19 am EST
20.05 EUR   +1.98%
09:51aDd : PVA TePla AG: Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, buy
EQ
03:21aDd : PVA TePla AG: Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, buy
EQ
11/28PVA TePla Acquires French Process Plant Manufacturer MPA Industrie
MT
DD: PVA TePla AG: Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, buy

12/19/2022 | 09:51am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.12.2022 / 15:48 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gernot
Last name(s): Hebestreit

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.50 EUR 3139.50 EUR
19.50 EUR 13045.50 EUR
19.50 EUR 22815.00 EUR
19.50 EUR 19500.00 EUR
19.50 EUR 39000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.5000 EUR 97500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/12/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETR
MIC: XETR


19.12.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

80011  19.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1516833&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 180 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2022 13,9 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net cash 2022 30,0 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 428 M 453 M 453 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart PVA TEPLA AG
Duration : Period :
PVA TePla AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVA TEPLA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 19,66 €
Average target price 27,25 €
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Bender Chief Executive Officer
Jalin Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Mühe Chief Technology Officer
Oliver Höfer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVA TEPLA AG-53.08%453
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-33.45%88 407
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-7.60%32 721
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-30.49%18 288
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-34.58%13 142
DISCO CORPORATION13.23%10 514