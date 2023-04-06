Advanced search
    TPE   DE0007461006

PVA TEPLA AG

(TPE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  06:17:14 2023-04-06 am EDT
21.05 EUR   +0.91%
06:05aDd : PVA TePla AG: Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, buy
EQ
04/04PVA Tepla strong - Exane considers higher targets for 2024 possible
DP
03/27Dd : PVA TePla AG: Jalin Ketter, buy
EQ
DD: PVA TePla AG: Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, buy

04/06/2023 | 06:05am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.04.2023 / 12:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gernot
Last name(s): Hebestreit

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
21.00 EUR 630.00 EUR
21.00 EUR 4536.00 EUR
21.00 EUR 6006.00 EUR
21.00 EUR 14091.00 EUR
21.00 EUR 16737.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
21.0000 EUR 42000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
05/04/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


06.04.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

82425  06.04.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1603109&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 242 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2023 22,3 M 24,3 M 24,3 M
Net cash 2023 36,2 M 39,5 M 39,5 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 454 M 495 M 495 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
EV / Sales 2024 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 613
Free-Float 86,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 20,86 €
Average target price 29,72 €
Spread / Average Target 42,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Bender Chief Executive Officer
Jalin Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Mühe Chief Technology Officer
Oliver Höfer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVA TEPLA AG12.39%495
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.23.35%99 149
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.22.88%36 095
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.25.76%21 770
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.52.37%19 341
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA69.17%14 853
