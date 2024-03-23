Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.03.2024 / 15:27 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Gernot
Last name(s): Hebestreit

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
19.95 EUR 31920.0000 EUR
19.95 EUR 7980.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
19.9500 EUR 39900.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Exchange
MIC: XFRA


Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com

 
90479  23.03.2024 CET/CEST

