Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  PVA TePla AG    TPE   DE0007461006

PVA TEPLA AG

(TPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-Adhoc : PVA TePla AG: Strong fourth quarter, jump in earnings - EBIT increased by almost 50% - Forecast considerably exceeded

02/15/2021 | 11:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-Ad-hoc: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results 
PVA TePla AG: Strong fourth quarter, jump in earnings - EBIT increased by almost 50% - Forecast considerably exceeded 
15-Feb-2021 / 17:02 CET/CEST 
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a 
service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PVA TePla AG: Strong fourth quarter, jump in earnings 
EBIT increased by almost 50% 
Forecast considerably exceeded 
- Turnover of around EUR 136 million (2019: EUR 131 million) plus 3.8% 
- EBITDA around EUR 22 million (2019: EUR 16.2 million) up 35% 
- EBIT margin increased to over 13% (previous year: 9.4%) to a total of approximately EUR 18 million 
PVA TePla AG (ISIN DE0007461006), a major systems manufacturer and supplier for the semiconductor industry and for 
industrial high-tech materials, today published preliminary figures for the past 2020 financial year. 
In a strong fourth quarter, the PVA TePla Group once again significantly increased earnings and reported an operating 
result (EBITDA) of around EUR 22 million for fiscal year 2020 (previous year EUR 16.2 million). The published forecast 
after Q2 was EUR 17 million in EBITDA and sales revenues at EUR 130 million. Incoming orders developed positively, 
particularly in the second half of the year, reaching around EUR 92 million at the end of 2020. The PVA TePla Group 
will start the 2021 financial year with an order backlog of around EUR 127 million (2020: EUR 171 million), the 
majority of which will be realized in revenues and earnings in 2021. 
PVA TePla AG will publish its full annual report on 25 March 2021. 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News: 
'The strong fourth quarter exceeded our own expectations. Throughout the year, we had to deal with many uncertainties 
and restrictions in the implementation of customer projects due to the COVID 19 pandemic,' says Alfred Schopf, 
Co-Chairman of the PVA TePla Group. 'We have been very focused in working with our customers and both sides have shown 
maximum flexibility. This has now paid off and we were able to achieve an excellent full-year result. We are equally 
pleased with the good order intake we achieved under these difficult conditions. For this, we would like to express our 
gratitude to our customers and employees. 
'Manfred Bender,  Co-CEO of the PVA TePla Group since January 2021, adds: 'Our project pipeline looks very promising. 
The ever-increasing and now even faster pace of digitalisation inevitably leads to capacity expansions for 
manufacturers of semiconductor components. With our unique technology, we are very well positioned as a system supplier 
to participate in this growth. 
For further information, please contact: 
Dr. Gert Fisahn 
Investor Relations 
Phone: +49(0)641/68690-400 
gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15-Feb-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and 
Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      PVA TePla AG 
              Im Westpark 10-12 
              35435 Wettenberg 
              Germany 
Phone:        0641/686900 
Fax:          0641/68690800 
E-mail:       info@pvatepla.com 
Internet:     www.pvatepla.com 
ISIN:         DE0007461006 
WKN:          746100 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1168430 
 
End of Announcement  DGAP News Service 
=------------

1168430 15-Feb-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2021 11:04 ET (16:04 GMT)

All news about PVA TEPLA AG
05:11aADHOC : PVA TePla AG: Strong fourth quarter • jump in earnings • EBIT...
PU
05:05aDGAP-ADHOC : PVA TePla AG: Strong fourth quarter, jump in earnings - EBIT increa..
DJ
02/10PVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
02/10DGAP-PVR : PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
02/07PVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
01/27PVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
01/24PVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
01/18PVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
01/14DGAP-DD : PVA TePla AG english
DJ
01/13PVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 130 M 158 M 158 M
Net income 2020 8,51 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net cash 2020 18,4 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 54,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 467 M 565 M 566 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,44x
EV / Sales 2021 2,95x
Nbr of Employees 533
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart PVA TEPLA AG
Duration : Period :
PVA TePla AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVA TEPLA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 19,70 €
Last Close Price 21,45 €
Spread / Highest target 16,6%
Spread / Average Target -8,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Manfred Bender Chief Executive Officer
Jalin Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Mühe Chief Technology Officer
Oliver Höfer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PVA TEPLA AG9.44%565
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.35.23%107 091
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.11.54%15 499
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.37.48%14 570
DISCO CORPORATION-0.29%11 896
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-12.93%11 367
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ