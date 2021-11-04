Intermediate Report as at September 30, 2021

PVA TePla AG Interim Report | January 1 - September 30 2021
Q3/2021
PVA TePla continues successful business development
with strong third quarter
Sales revenues in the first nine months with a clear plus of 19% percent at EUR 115.3 million
EBITDA rises by 24% to EUR 16.2 million in the nine-month period, EBIT increases by 27% to EUR 12.7 million
Strong order intake almost quadrupled to EUR 246.1 million (previ- ous year: EUR 63.5 million)
Full-yearturnover expected to be between EUR 140 and 150 million and operating result (EBITDA) between EUR 18 and 20 million
IMPORTANT CONSOLIDATED FIGURES AT A GLANCE
Jan. 1 - Sept.
Jan. 1 - Sept.
in EUR'000
30, 2021
30, 2020
Sales revenues
115,276
96,906
Semiconductor Systems
87,478
64,227
Industrial Systems
27,798
32,679
Gross profit
35,156
29,904
in % sales revenues
30.5
30.9
R&D expenses
4,372
3,820
EBITDA
16,241
13,077
in % sales revenues
14.1
13.5
EBIT
12,711
9,990
in % sales revenues
11.0
10.3
Consolidated net result
8,634
7,267
in % sales revenues
7.5
7.5
Total assets
189,009
177,245*
Shareholders' equity
78,299
69,314*
Equity ratio in %
41.4
41.4
Employees as of September 30
564
533
Incoming orders
246,065
63,534
Book-to-bill-ratio
2.1
0.7*
Order backlog
256,504
137,068
Cash Flow from operating activities
7,860
1,398
Net financial position
35,652
26,778*
*) As of December, 31
Foreword by the Management Board
Dear Shareholders and Business Partners of PVA TePla,
The PVA TePla Group remains on a profitable growth path and was once again able to significantly increase sales revenues and earnings in the third quarter. The excellent order intake in recent months demonstrates our technological strength and the relevance of our products and services along the entire value chain in the semiconductor industry. We successfully support our customers in their capacity expansions, which are permanently required due to the further increase in demand for semi-conductor material as a result of digitalisation, automation and sustainability. But we are also successfully helping to shape new technological challenges that arise from the ever-advancing miniaturisation of components and the growing quality requirements in the semiconductor industry. Big thanks to the global team of the PVA TePla Group for its continued strong performance in what continues to be a challenging environment.
Our strong results for the nine-month period 2021 at a glance:
- At EUR 115.3 million, Group sales revenue increased by 19% compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 96.9 million).
We were able to increase EBIT to EUR 12.7 million, up 27% compared to the previous year (EUR 10.0 million).
Our EBIT margin is stable in the double-digit range at 11% (previous year: 10.3%).
EBITDA of EUR 16.2 million (previous year: EUR 13.1 million) and an EBITDA margin of 14.1% (previous
year: 13.5%) are also clearly above the previous year's value.
We recorded a strong order intake - the volume almost quadrupled to EUR 246.1 million (previous year: EUR 63.5 million).
Our order backlog of EUR 256.5 million provides high visibility into the next financial years.
In addition, the teams of our subsidiaries are holding promising talks regarding further attractive orders.
As a result of the successful development in the first nine months, a bulging project pipeline and the high level of interest in the market for our innovative products and services for the semiconductor mar- ket, which will continue to grow strongly in the coming years due to the megatrends of digitalisation, automation and sustainability, we are very positive about the future.
We would like to thank our shareholders, also on behalf of all our employees, for their trust and commit- ment.
Manfred Bender
Oliver Höfer
Jalin Ketter
Dr Andreas Mühe
CEO
COO
CFO
CTO
Interim Statement of PVA TePla AG for Q3 2021
SALES REVENUES
At EUR 115.3 million, the PVA TePla Group's sales revenues was significantly above the previous year's level (PY: EUR 96.9 million). The Semiconductor Systems division contributed to this pleasing development with a further increase in sales revenue in the third quarter to EUR 87.5 million (previous year: EUR 64.2 million). At EUR 27.8 million, the Industrial Systems Division was slightly below the previous year's level (EUR 32.7 million).
Sales revenues
Q1-Q3 2021
Q1-Q3 2021
By division
EUR '000
EUR '000
Semiconductor Systems
87,478
64,227
Industrial Systems
27,798
32,679
Total
115,276
96,906
INCOMING ORDERS
The PVA TePla Group received orders totalling EUR 246.1 million, which was significantly higher than the corresponding figure for the same period in the previous year (EUR 63.5 million). The book-to-bill ratio was 2.1.
In the Semiconductor Systems division, order intake was EUR 213.5 million (previous year: EUR 42.7 million). Most of the orders came from the semiconductor wafer industry. However, quality inspection systems from the areas of ultrasonic microscopy, laser measurement technology and wet chemistry also recorded high growth rates.
Order intake in the Industrial Systems Division, at EUR 32.6 million, also significantly exceeded the order intake in the same period last year (EUR 20.9 million). Orders focused on brazing systems for the electrical industry.
The order backlog of the PVA TePla Group amounted to EUR 256.5 million in the first nine months of 2021 (December 31, 2020: EUR 125.0 million). The Semiconductor Systems division had an order backlog of EUR 212.0 million as at the quarterly reporting date (December 31, 2020: EUR 85.2 million). At EUR 44.5 million, the order backlog in the Industrial Systems division was also higher than at the end of the previous year (December 31, 2020: EUR 39.7 million).
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
With an increase in business volume, PVA TePla achieved a qualitative improvement in earnings compared to the same period of the previous year and increased its margin overproportionally.
