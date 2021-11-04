Intermediate Report as at September 30, 2021

PVA TePla AG Interim Report | January 1 - September 30 2021

Foreword by the Management Board

Dear Shareholders and Business Partners of PVA TePla,

The PVA TePla Group remains on a profitable growth path and was once again able to significantly increase sales revenues and earnings in the third quarter. The excellent order intake in recent months demonstrates our technological strength and the relevance of our products and services along the entire value chain in the semiconductor industry. We successfully support our customers in their capacity expansions, which are permanently required due to the further increase in demand for semi-conductor material as a result of digitalisation, automation and sustainability. But we are also successfully helping to shape new technological challenges that arise from the ever-advancing miniaturisation of components and the growing quality requirements in the semiconductor industry. Big thanks to the global team of the PVA TePla Group for its continued strong performance in what continues to be a challenging environment.

Our strong results for the nine-month period 2021 at a glance:

- At EUR 115.3 million, Group sales revenue increased by 19% compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 96.9 million).

We were able to increase EBIT to EUR 12.7 million, up 27% compared to the previous year (EUR 10.0 million).

Our EBIT margin is stable in the double-digit range at 11% (previous year: 10.3%).

year: 13.5%) are also clearly above the previous year's value.

Our order backlog of EUR 256.5 million provides high visibility into the next financial years.

In addition, the teams of our subsidiaries are holding promising talks regarding further attractive orders.

As a result of the successful development in the first nine months, a bulging project pipeline and the high level of interest in the market for our innovative products and services for the semiconductor mar- ket, which will continue to grow strongly in the coming years due to the megatrends of digitalisation, automation and sustainability, we are very positive about the future.

We would like to thank our shareholders, also on behalf of all our employees, for their trust and commit- ment.

Manfred Bender Oliver Höfer Jalin Ketter Dr Andreas Mühe