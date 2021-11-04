Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PVA TePla AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPE   DE0007461006

PVA TEPLA AG

(TPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/04 04:58:00 pm
40.15 EUR   +9.10%
06:42pIntermediate Report as at September 30, 2021
PU
05:16pPVA TEPLA AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:56aPVA TEPLA AG : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Intermediate Report as at September 30, 2021

11/04/2021 | 06:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Be equipped for tomorrow's materials

Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2021

PVA TePla AG Interim Report | January 1 - September 30 2021

Quarterly Statement for

Q3/2021

PVA TePla continues successful business development

with strong third quarter

  • Sales revenues in the first nine months with a clear plus of 19% percent at EUR 115.3 million
  • EBITDA rises by 24% to EUR 16.2 million in the nine-month period, EBIT increases by 27% to EUR 12.7 million
  • Strong order intake almost quadrupled to EUR 246.1 million (previ- ous year: EUR 63.5 million)
  • Full-yearturnover expected to be between EUR 140 and 150 million and operating result (EBITDA) between EUR 18 and 20 million

1

PVA TePla AG Interim Report | January 1 - September 30 2021

IMPORTANT CONSOLIDATED FIGURES AT A GLANCE

Jan. 1 - Sept.

Jan. 1 - Sept.

in EUR'000

30, 2021

30, 2020

Sales revenues

115,276

96,906

Semiconductor Systems

87,478

64,227

Industrial Systems

27,798

32,679

Gross profit

35,156

29,904

in % sales revenues

30.5

30.9

R&D expenses

4,372

3,820

EBITDA

16,241

13,077

in % sales revenues

14.1

13.5

EBIT

12,711

9,990

in % sales revenues

11.0

10.3

Consolidated net result

8,634

7,267

in % sales revenues

7.5

7.5

Total assets

189,009

177,245*

Shareholders' equity

78,299

69,314*

Equity ratio in %

41.4

41.4

Employees as of September 30

564

533

Incoming orders

246,065

63,534

Book-to-bill-ratio

2.1

0.7*

Order backlog

256,504

137,068

Cash Flow from operating activities

7,860

1,398

Net financial position

35,652

26,778*

*) As of December, 31

2

PVA TePla AG Interim Report | January 1 - September 30 2021

Foreword by the Management Board

Dear Shareholders and Business Partners of PVA TePla,

The PVA TePla Group remains on a profitable growth path and was once again able to significantly increase sales revenues and earnings in the third quarter. The excellent order intake in recent months demonstrates our technological strength and the relevance of our products and services along the entire value chain in the semiconductor industry. We successfully support our customers in their capacity expansions, which are permanently required due to the further increase in demand for semi-conductor material as a result of digitalisation, automation and sustainability. But we are also successfully helping to shape new technological challenges that arise from the ever-advancing miniaturisation of components and the growing quality requirements in the semiconductor industry. Big thanks to the global team of the PVA TePla Group for its continued strong performance in what continues to be a challenging environment.

Our strong results for the nine-month period 2021 at a glance:

- At EUR 115.3 million, Group sales revenue increased by 19% compared to the same period of the previous year (EUR 96.9 million).

  • We were able to increase EBIT to EUR 12.7 million, up 27% compared to the previous year (EUR 10.0 million).
  • Our EBIT margin is stable in the double-digit range at 11% (previous year: 10.3%).
  • EBITDA of EUR 16.2 million (previous year: EUR 13.1 million) and an EBITDA margin of 14.1% (previous
    year: 13.5%) are also clearly above the previous year's value.
  • We recorded a strong order intake - the volume almost quadrupled to EUR 246.1 million (previous year: EUR 63.5 million).
  • Our order backlog of EUR 256.5 million provides high visibility into the next financial years.

In addition, the teams of our subsidiaries are holding promising talks regarding further attractive orders.

As a result of the successful development in the first nine months, a bulging project pipeline and the high level of interest in the market for our innovative products and services for the semiconductor mar- ket, which will continue to grow strongly in the coming years due to the megatrends of digitalisation, automation and sustainability, we are very positive about the future.

We would like to thank our shareholders, also on behalf of all our employees, for their trust and commit- ment.

Manfred Bender

Oliver Höfer

Jalin Ketter

Dr Andreas Mühe

CEO

COO

CFO

CTO

3

PVA TePla AG Interim Report | January 1 - September 30 2021

Interim Statement of PVA TePla AG for Q3 2021

SALES REVENUES

At EUR 115.3 million, the PVA TePla Group's sales revenues was significantly above the previous year's level (PY: EUR 96.9 million). The Semiconductor Systems division contributed to this pleasing development with a further increase in sales revenue in the third quarter to EUR 87.5 million (previous year: EUR 64.2 million). At EUR 27.8 million, the Industrial Systems Division was slightly below the previous year's level (EUR 32.7 million).

Sales revenues

Q1-Q3 2021

Q1-Q3 2021

By division

EUR '000

EUR '000

Semiconductor Systems

87,478

64,227

Industrial Systems

27,798

32,679

Total

115,276

96,906

INCOMING ORDERS

The PVA TePla Group received orders totalling EUR 246.1 million, which was significantly higher than the corresponding figure for the same period in the previous year (EUR 63.5 million). The book-to-bill ratio was 2.1.

In the Semiconductor Systems division, order intake was EUR 213.5 million (previous year: EUR 42.7 million). Most of the orders came from the semiconductor wafer industry. However, quality inspection systems from the areas of ultrasonic microscopy, laser measurement technology and wet chemistry also recorded high growth rates.

Order intake in the Industrial Systems Division, at EUR 32.6 million, also significantly exceeded the order intake in the same period last year (EUR 20.9 million). Orders focused on brazing systems for the electrical industry.

The order backlog of the PVA TePla Group amounted to EUR 256.5 million in the first nine months of 2021 (December 31, 2020: EUR 125.0 million). The Semiconductor Systems division had an order backlog of EUR 212.0 million as at the quarterly reporting date (December 31, 2020: EUR 85.2 million). At EUR 44.5 million, the order backlog in the Industrial Systems division was also higher than at the end of the previous year (December 31, 2020: EUR 39.7 million).

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

With an increase in business volume, PVA TePla achieved a qualitative improvement in earnings compared to the same period of the previous year and increased its margin overproportionally.

4

Disclaimer

PVA TePla AG published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 22:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PVA TEPLA AG
06:42pIntermediate Report as at September 30, 2021
PU
05:16pPVA TEPLA AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:56aPVA TEPLA AG : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Buy rating
MD
06:03aPVA TEPLA AG : Jefferies keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:02aPVA TePla continues successful business development with strong third quarter
EQ
03:01aPRESS RELEASE : PVA TePla continues successful business development with strong third quar..
DJ
02:52aPVA TEPLA : Strong third quarter!
PU
11/02PVA TEPLA AG : Deutsche Bank lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
MD
09/23PRESS RELEASE : PVA Crystal Growing Systems GmbH receives the Supplier Award 2019/2020 fro..
DJ
09/23PVA TEPLA : Crystal Growing Systems GmbH receives the Supplier Award 2019/2020 from Siltro..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PVA TEPLA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 147 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2021 10,4 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net cash 2021 39,0 M 45,0 M 45,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 83,7x
Yield 2021 0,19%
Capitalization 877 M 1 012 M 1 013 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,70x
EV / Sales 2022 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 557
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart PVA TEPLA AG
Duration : Period :
PVA TePla AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVA TEPLA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 40,30 €
Average target price 37,33 €
Spread / Average Target -7,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Bender Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Jalin Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Mühe Chief Technology Officer
Oliver Höfer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVA TEPLA AG87.76%927
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.65.41%128 929
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.111.50%30 105
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.131.29%23 543
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-0.56%15 118
DISCO CORPORATION-8.20%9 936