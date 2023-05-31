Advanced search
    TPE   DE0007461006

PVA TEPLA AG

(TPE)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:16:53 2023-05-31 am EDT
18.72 EUR   -1.84%
Movie : Interview with ifw Jena
PU
05/05PVA TEPLA AG : Berenberg reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/04PVA TePla AG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Movie: Interview with ifw Jena

05/31/2023 | 02:59am EDT
05/31/2023

News IVSNews PVA Tepla

Movie: Interview with ifw Jena

c.BOND: A unique conductive heating concept especially for diffusion bonding of aluminum and copper alloys

c.BOND: Interview with ifw Jena

(Subtitles are also available in English. To change the language, please select the settings.)

Together with PVATePla, a new system concept was developed with the c.BOND system, which has a hybrid heating system. This consists of directly heated press plates, which conduct the thermal energy directly into the component by thermal conduction. A conventional support heater ensures that radiation losses are kept to a minimum. This system has been available to ifw Jena since April 2022 and sets new standards in process design for diffusion welding of light alloys. Comparative tests in conventional diffusion welding systems have shown that the C.BOND system allows the parts to be heated to the joining temperature much faster, more uniformly and with significantly lower energy consumption. This saves valuable process time and reduces power consumption.

With the conductive heating concept, the heating time for welding components made of AW6082 could be reduced by 28%. Since fewer radiation losses occur, the energy consumption for the overall process was reduced by 40%. Furthermore, a more homogeneous temperature distribution of less than +/- 3 K was demonstrated in the press plates. The tests at ifw Jena clearly showed that conductive heating significantly improved the quality of the components.

This is reflected in the fact that the upsetting of the components occurring in the diffusion bonding process shows a significantly lower dispersion compared to welding with conventional heating. This is primarily due to the more homogeneous temperature distribution in the test components, since the strength (deformation resistance) of the materials is directly dependent on the temperature. With the increase in component quality, scrap can be significantly reduced or the need for rework is avoided.

"Another highlight and subject of future research projects is to apply the pressing force also dynamically, i.e. pulsating. Particularly for materials with a stable passive layer, further optimization effects can be expected through dynamic force application. From the point of view of ifw Jena, the compact design should also be emphasized. Research institutes notoriously suffer from a lack of space, but the c.BOND design makes it possible to utilize the limited laboratory space much better than a typical system layout with distributed units," says Felix Gemse, Dipl.-Ing. SFI (IWE) and Deputy R&D Coordinator at ifw Jena.

Disclaimer

PVA TePla AG published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 06:58:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 247 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2023 22,0 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net cash 2023 23,5 M 25,2 M 25,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 471 M 505 M 505 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,82x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 697
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart PVA TEPLA AG
PVA TePla AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends PVA TEPLA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 19,07 €
Average target price 29,72 €
Spread / Average Target 55,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Bender Chief Executive Officer
Jalin Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Mühe Chief Technology Officer
Oliver Höfer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVA TEPLA AG2.75%505
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.39.72%114 684
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.12.62%33 488
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.35.42%22 822
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.72.10%21 456
DISCO CORPORATION62.83%15 878
