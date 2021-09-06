Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PVA TePla AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPE   DE0007461006

PVA TEPLA AG

(TPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/06 01:32:01 am
32.2 EUR   +0.78%
01:46aPRESS RELEASE : PVA TePla AG moves up to S-DAX
DJ
01:46aPVA TEPLA : moves up to S-DAX
EQ
09/01ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Water, Broadcom, Enerplus, Pixelworks, Verint...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : PVA TePla AG moves up to S-DAX

09/06/2021 | 01:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous PVA TePla AG moves up to S-DAX 2021-09-06 / 07:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PVA TePla AG moves up to S-DAX

PVA TePla AG (FWB: TPE), Wettenberg, has made the leap to the S-Dax and will be listed in this segment from 20 September 2021, Deutsche Börse announced last Friday evening in Frankfurt am Main.

The company is an important producer of equipment for the semiconductor industry, particularly in the areas of quality inspection and crystal growth for wafer production. The stock market value of PVA TePla AG is currently around EUR 740 million, 86 percent of which is relevant for index selection according to the criteria of Deutsche Börse as so-called free float.

The S-DAX comprises 70 stocks, which follow the M-DAX stocks in the ranking according to the market capitalisation of the free float.

High expectations for the future

"We are very pleased about our inclusion in the S-Dax and thus in the ranks of the 160 most valuable listed companies in Germany. It is also an expression of the fact that we are very well positioned with our product solutions for the semiconductor industry - particularly in the areas of crystal growth and quality inspection," says Manfred Bender, CEO of PVA TePla AG.

Contact:

Dr. Gert Fisahn Investor Relations Phone: +49(0)641/68690-400 gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-06 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      PVA TePla AG 
              Im Westpark 10-12 
              35435 Wettenberg 
              Germany 
Phone:        0641/686900 
Fax:          0641/68690800 
E-mail:       info@pvatepla.com 
Internet:     www.pvatepla.com 
ISIN:         DE0007461006 
WKN:          746100 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1231254 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1231254 2021-09-06

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231254&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 06, 2021 01:45 ET (05:45 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.37% 15781.2 Delayed Quote.15.03%
PVA TEPLA AG 0.31% 31.95 Delayed Quote.63.01%
All news about PVA TEPLA AG
01:46aPRESS RELEASE : PVA TePla AG moves up to S-DAX
DJ
01:46aPVA TEPLA : moves up to S-DAX
EQ
09/01ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : American Water, Broadcom, Enerplus, Pixelworks, Verint..
08/27PVA TEPLA : Unit Lands Order From Siltronic For Crystal Growing Systems
MT
08/27DGAP-ADHOC : PVA TePla Group receives major order from Siltronic AG
DJ
08/09DGAP-PVR : PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG ..
DJ
08/05Pva Tepla Ag Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2..
CI
08/05PVA TEPLA : posts a substantial increase of incoming orders in first…
PU
08/05PVA TEPLA : Half Year Report, 2021
PU
08/05PVA TEPLA : posts a substantial increase of incoming orders in first half of 202..
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PVA TEPLA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 146 M 173 M 173 M
Net income 2021 10,3 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
Net cash 2021 39,0 M 46,2 M 46,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 67,0x
Yield 2021 0,23%
Capitalization 695 M 826 M 825 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,49x
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
Nbr of Employees 557
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart PVA TEPLA AG
Duration : Period :
PVA TePla AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVA TEPLA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 31,95 €
Average target price 36,04 €
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Bender Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Jalin Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Mühe Chief Technology Officer
Oliver Höfer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVA TEPLA AG63.01%826
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.57.39%122 645
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.82.03%25 306
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.85.72%19 085
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA-1.95%14 751
DISCO CORPORATION-4.17%10 952