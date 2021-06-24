Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PVA TePla AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPE   DE0007461006

PVA TEPLA AG

(TPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PRESS RELEASE : Jefferies International Limited: Private placement of existing shares in PVA TePla AG to institutional investors

06/24/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Jefferies International Limited: Private placement of existing shares in PVA TePla AG to institutional investors 
2021-06-24 / 19:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Not for publication or distribution in the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or in any 
other jurisdiction in which offers or sales would be prohibited by applicable law. 
Private placement of existing shares in PVA TePla AG to institutional investors 
Frankfurt/Main - PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH ("PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft"), core shareholder of PVA TePla AG 
(ISIN: DE0007461006), Ticker: TPE.GR) ("PVA Tepla"), announces its intention to sell approximately 8% of all 
outstanding shares in a private placement to institutional investors. The aim is to increase PVA TePla's free float and 
the liquidity of its shares in the market as well as to diversify the assets of Peter Abel and his family. The 
bookbuilding for the placement of the shares commences immediately. 
PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft, which is controlled by Peter Abel (68) and his family, currently hold approx. 25.5% of PVA 
TePla AG and following the envisaged placement of approx. 8% of all outstanding shares its shareholding will be reduced 
to approx. 18%. Assuming full placement of all offered shares, the free float in PVA TePla AG will represent c. 83% of 
outstanding shares. 
The selling shareholder has agreed to a 2 year lock-up period on all remaining shares. 
Jefferies will act as Sole Global Coordinator in connection with the placement. 
The information was submitted for publication at 17:40 CET on 24 June 2021 by Jefferies GmbH on behalf of PA 
Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH. 
Disclaimer / Important Note 
This publication may not be published, distributed or transmitted, directly or indirectly, in the United States of 
America (including its territories and possessions), Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or any other jurisdiction 
where such an announcement would be unlawful. The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain 
jurisdictions and persons into whose possession this document or other information referred to herein should inform 
themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a 
violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. 
This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the 
above mentioned securities in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction. Neither this announcement nor 
anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment 
whatsoever in any jurisdiction. 
The securities of PVA TePla AG have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as 
amended (the "Securities Act") or under any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United 
States and may not be offered or sold, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration or in 
transactions exempt from or not subject to the registration requirements of Securities Act. There will be no public 
offer of the securities in the United States. 
This announcement may not be disseminated in the United States and/or within the United States and may not be 
distributed or forwarded to publications that are widely available in the United States. 
In any EEA Member State these materials are only addressed to and are only directed at "qualified investors" in that 
Member State within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129. 
In the United Kingdom, these materials are only being distributed to and are only directed at persons who are 
"qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by 
virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and who are also (i) investment professionals falling within 
Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the 
"Order"), (ii) persons falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated 
associations, etc.), or (iii) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the 
meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of any 
securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or caused to be communicated (all such persons together being 
referred to as "Relevant Persons"). These materials are directed only at Relevant Persons and must not be acted on or 
relied on by persons who are not Relevant Persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this document relates 
is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. 
 
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial 
Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the 
use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit 
www.rns.com. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-24 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1211865 2021-06-24

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1211865&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2021 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

All news about PVA TEPLA AG
06/18PVA TEPLA  : Holds Virtual Annual General Meeting
PU
06/18PVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
06/18DGAP-PVR  : PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
DJ
06/18PRESS RELEASE  : PVA TePla Holds Virtual Annual General Meeting
DJ
06/18PVA TEPLA  : Holds Virtual Annual General Meeting
EQ
05/21PVA TEPLA AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
05/06PVA TEPLA  : Intermediate Report as of March 31, 2021
PU
05/06PVA TEPLA  : Successful start to the year for PVA TePla with good sales revenues..
PU
05/06PRESS RELEASE  : PVA TePla AG: Successful start to the year for PVA TePla with g..
DJ
05/06PVA TEPLA AG : Successful start to the year for PVA TePla with good sales revenu..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 143 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2021 9,77 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net cash 2021 35,9 M 42,9 M 42,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,3x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 526 M 628 M 628 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 546
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart PVA TEPLA AG
Duration : Period :
PVA TePla AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVA TEPLA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 24,20 €
Average target price 30,71 €
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Alfred Schopf Co-Chief Executive Officer
Manfred Bender Co-Chief Executive Officer
Jalin Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Mühe Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PVA TEPLA AG19.64%609
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.54.62%123 844
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.49.22%20 681
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.45.10%15 143
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA4.18%13 564
DISCO CORPORATION0.14%11 321