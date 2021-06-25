Log in
PRESS RELEASE : PVA TePla AG: Main shareholder sells shareholding

06/25/2021 | 04:50am EDT
DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
PVA TePla AG: Main shareholder sells shareholding 
2021-06-25 / 10:48 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PVA TePla: Main shareholder sells shareholding 
PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, the main shareholder of PVA TePla AG (ISIN: DE0007461006), has sold 2.5 million shares 
to institutional investors in a private placement. 
PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft held approx. 25% of PVA TePla AG and is now reducing its stake to around 14.5% following 
the placement. It remains the largest shareholder of PVA TePla AG. A 2-year lock-up period has been agreed for the 
shares remaining with PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft. 
"The free float of PVA TePla shares will increase significantly to 86% as a result of this transaction, thus further 
enhancing the attractiveness of PVA TePla AG on the capital market," explains the CEO of PVA TePla AG, Manfred Bender. 
"I am pleased that we have been able to significantly expand our international investor base."

For further information, please contact: Dr. Gert Fisahn Investor Relations Phone: +49 641 68690-400 mailto: gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-06-25 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      PVA TePla AG 
              Im Westpark 10-12 
              35435 Wettenberg 
              Germany 
Phone:        0641/686900 
Fax:          0641/68690800 
E-mail:       info@pvatepla.com 
Internet:     www.pvatepla.com 
ISIN:         DE0007461006 
WKN:          746100 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1212181 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1212181 2021-06-25

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212181&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 04:49 ET (08:49 GMT)

