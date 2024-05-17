PVA TePla AG is a Germany-based company that provides vacuum solutions for high temperature and plasma treatment processes, as well as plant engineering solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrials Systems segment specializes in the development, construction and marketing of vacuum heat treatment furnaces for processing materials at high temperatures. The Semiconductor Systems segment provides systems for the semiconductor and solar industry ranging from systems for the production of silicon crystals for the semiconductor, solar and opto-electronic industry to systems for plasma treatment in the semiconductor assembly, as well as systems for non-destructive, ultrasonic quality inspection of materials. The Company operates through subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and North America.