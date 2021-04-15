|
PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PVA TePla AG
PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
15.04.2021 / 09:39
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|Name:
|PVA TePla AG
|Street:
|Im Westpark 10-12
|Postal code:
|35435
|City:
|Wettenberg
Germany
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
|5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Legal entity: Invesco Ltd.
City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
|AIM International Mutual Funds (Invesco International Mutual Funds)
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
|New
|10.03 %
|0.00 %
|10.03 %
|21749988
|Previous notification
|9.90 %
|0.00 %
|9.90 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|Absolute
|In %
|
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0007461006
|0
|2181291
|0.00 %
|10.03 %
|Total
|2181291
|10.03 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|0
|0.00 %
|
|
|
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
|Invesco Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Invesco Holding Company Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation
| %
| %
| %
|OppenheimerFunds, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Invesco Group Services, Inc.
| %
| %
| %
|Invesco Advisers, Inc.
|10.03 %
| %
|10.03 %
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Proportion of voting rights
|Proportion of instruments
|Total of both
| %
| %
| %
Date
15.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PVA TePla AG
|
|Im Westpark 10-12
|
|35435 Wettenberg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.pvatepla.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1185155 15.04.2021
© EQS 2021
|
