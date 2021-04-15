Log in
PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04/15/2021 | 03:40am EDT
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: PVA TePla AG
PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

15.04.2021 / 09:39
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: PVA TePla AG
Street: Im Westpark 10-12
Postal code: 35435
City: Wettenberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Invesco Ltd.
City of registered office, country: Hamilton, Bermuda

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
AIM International Mutual Funds (Invesco International Mutual Funds)

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 Apr 2021

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 10.03 % 0.00 % 10.03 % 21749988
Previous notification 9.90 % 0.00 % 9.90 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007461006 0 2181291 0.00 % 10.03 %
Total 2181291 10.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
    Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
0 0.00 %
      Total 0 0.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Invesco Ltd. % % %
Invesco Holding Company Limited % % %
Invesco Holding Company (US), Inc. % % %
Oppenheimer Acquisition Corporation % % %
OppenheimerFunds, Inc. % % %
Invesco Group Services, Inc. % % %
Invesco Advisers, Inc. 10.03 % % 10.03 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
14 Apr 2021


15.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1185155  15.04.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1185155&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
