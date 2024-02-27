Market Closed -
PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

February 27, 2024 at 02:42 pm EST
February 27, 2024 at 02:42 pm EST
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PVA TePla AG
PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
27.02.2024 / 20:41 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings 1. Details of issuer
Name:
PVA TePla AG Street:
Im Westpark 10-12 Postal code:
35435 City:
Wettenberg Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 2. Reason for notification
X
Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
Acquisition/disposal of instruments
Change of breakdown of voting rights
Other reason: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Morgan Stanley City of registered office, country: Wilmington, Delaware, United States of America (USA) 4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 6. Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.a.)
% of voting rights through instruments (total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
Total of both in % (7.a. + 7.b.)
Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New
4,999542988254 %
0,11 %
5,11 %
21749988 Previous notification
5,06 %
0,11 %
5,16 %
/ 7. Details on total positions a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN
Absolute
In %
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG)
Direct (Sec. 33 WpHG)
Indirect (Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0007461006
0
1087400
0 %
4,99 % Total
1087400
4.999542988254 % b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % Right of recall over securities lending agreements
at any time
at any time
23482
0,11 %
Total
23482
0,11 % b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument
Expiration or maturity date
Exercise or conversion period
Cash or physical settlement
Voting rights absolute
Voting rights in % 0
0 %
Total
0
0 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X
Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
Name
% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)
% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)
Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC
4,81 %
%
% -
%
%
% Morgan Stanley
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc.
%
%
% Morgan Stanley International Limited
%
%
% Morgan Stanley Investments (UK)
%
%
% Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc
%
%
% 9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights
Proportion of instruments
Total of both %
%
% 10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
27.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language:
English Company:
PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany Internet:
www.pvatepla.com
End of News
EQS News Service
1846625 27.02.2024 CET/CEST
PVA TePla AG is a Germany-based company that provides vacuum solutions for high temperature and plasma treatment processes, as well as plant engineering solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems. The Industrials Systems segment specializes in the development, construction and marketing of vacuum heat treatment furnaces for processing materials at high temperatures. The Semiconductor Systems segment provides systems for the semiconductor and solar industry ranging from systems for the production of silicon crystals for the semiconductor, solar and opto-electronic industry to systems for plasma treatment in the semiconductor assembly, as well as systems for non-destructive, ultrasonic quality inspection of materials. The Company operates through subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and North America.
More about the company
Last Close Price
22.52
EUR
Average target price
26.95
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+19.68% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
