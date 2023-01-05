Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PVA TePla AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPE   DE0007461006

PVA TEPLA AG

(TPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:19 2023-01-05 am EST
19.80 EUR   -1.22%
02:58aPva Tepla : Delivery of the largest Sinter-HIP plant
PU
2022Dd : PVA TePla AG: Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, buy
EQ
2022Dd : PVA TePla AG: Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit, buy
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVA TePla : Delivery of the largest Sinter-HIP plant

01/05/2023 | 02:58am EST
01/05/2023

News IVSNews LWTNews PVA Tepla

Delivery of the largest Sinter-HIP plant

At the end of 2022, PVA TePla delivered the largest Sinter-HIP plant in the company's history.

The horizontally designed system with an effective useful length of 3600mm was delivered to a member of a large, international hard metal group and is operated at their production site in Italy. Hereby, PVA is setting new standards in terms of productivity and sustainability in carbide production.

The system is mainly used by the customer for the Sintering and HIPping of carbide rods, which are later processed into rotating tools for metalworking. The completion of commissioning and thus the handover to the customer is planned for the end of January 2023.

Attachments

Disclaimer

PVA TePla AG published this content on 05 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2023 07:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 180 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2022 13,9 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
Net cash 2022 30,0 M 31,8 M 31,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 436 M 462 M 462 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart PVA TEPLA AG
Duration : Period :
PVA TePla AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVA TEPLA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 20,04 €
Average target price 27,25 €
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Bender Chief Executive Officer
Jalin Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Mühe Chief Technology Officer
Oliver Höfer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVA TEPLA AG7.97%462
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-0.67%81 654
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.-1.82%28 180
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.0.44%17 611
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.3.29%12 338
DISCO CORPORATION0.00%10 419