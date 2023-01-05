PVA TePla : Delivery of the largest Sinter-HIP plant

Delivery of the largest Sinter-HIP plant

The horizontally designed system with an effective useful length of 3600mm was delivered to a member of a large, international hard metal group and is operated at their production site in Italy. Hereby, PVA is setting new standards in terms of productivity and sustainability in carbide production.

The system is mainly used by the customer for the Sintering and HIPping of carbide rods, which are later processed into rotating tools for metalworking. The completion of commissioning and thus the handover to the customer is planned for the end of January 2023.