PVA TePla : Half Year Report, 2021

Interim Report | January 1 - June 30, 2021

Dear Shareholders and Business Partners,

The first half of fiscal 2021 remained challenging and unusual on account of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated restrictions on customer contact. We have successfully adapted to this situation, continuing to operate at a high level and even achieving our highest half-year sales revenues in more than ten years.

Market situation in the semiconductor industry

Industry experts are forecasting global growth on the semiconductor market of around 20% in the current fiscal year. At 23.5%, the highest rate of growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe at 21.1%, Japan at 12.7% and the Americas at 11.1%. Digitization, e-mobility/5G and other areas are driving demand for PVA TePla products. We anticipate this in the years ahead as well. The PVA TePla Group is benefiting from this development in several ways: Manufacturers of silicon and silicon carbide wafers will increase their capacity in the medium and long term in order to match rising demand. The focus here is increasingly shifting to crystal growing systems. Furthermore, demand is also on the rise for quality inspection and plasma systems, driven by both market growth and advances in miniaturization, and thus rising quality requirements.

High incoming orders - Project pipeline packed

The PVA TePla Group's incoming orders have more than doubled as against the same period of the previous year to EUR 97.8 million. The main drivers of this development were orders from the semiconductor industry, which will safeguard our ongoing growth in the years ahead. The order backlog remains at a high level overall of EUR 150.7 million as of June 30, 2021. The project pipeline is extremely promising for the second half of the year as well. The medium- and long-term prospects for our innovative products and solutions are thus still good.

Earnings for first half-year in line with planning

The PVA TePla Group increased its sales revenues by 16.7% to EUR 70.9 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021 (H1/2020: EUR 60.7 million). The second quarter of 2021 saw a significant increase in sales revenue in both divisions compared to the first quarter of 2021. EBITDA likewise increased significantly to EUR 9.4 million in the first half of fiscal 2021 (H1/2020: EUR 8.1 million).

The PVA TePla Group is therefore well on its way to achieving its goals for fiscal 2021.

We are therefore still expecting sales revenues in the range of EUR 140 to EUR 150 million and EBITDA of between EUR 18 and EUR 20 million in fiscal 2021.

We would like to express our thanks for the dedication and commitment of the entire PVA TePla team during what have been, at times, difficult conditions in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

We would like to thank our shareholders for their trust and commitment to our company.

Wettenberg, August 4, 2021 Manfred Bender Jalin Ketter Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer Oliver Höfer Dr. Andreas Mühe Chief Operating and Chief Technology Officer Quality Management Officer

