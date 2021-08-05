PVA TePla : Half Year Report, 2021

Be equipped for tomorrow's materials
Interim Report January 1 - June 30, 2021
IMPORTANT CONSOLIDATED FIGURES AT A GLANCE
|
in EUR'000
|
H1 / 2021
|
|
H1 / 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales revenues
|
70,915
|
60,745
|
Semiconductor Systems
|
|
51,602
|
|
40,791
|
Industrial Systems
|
19,313
|
19,954
|
Gross profit
|
21,031
|
18,938
|
in % sales revenues
|
|
29.7
|
|
31.2
|
R&D expenses
|
|
2,579
|
|
2,184
|
EBITDA
|
9,439
|
8,132
|
in % sales revenues
|
|
13.3
|
|
13.4
|
EBIT
|
|
7,052
|
|
6,104
|
in % sales revenues
|
|
9.9
|
|
10.0
|
Consolidated net result
|
|
4,625
|
|
4,144
|
in % sales revenues
|
6.5
|
6.8
|
Total assets
|
186,793
|
177,245*
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
74,087
|
|
69,314*
|
Equity ratio in %
|
39.7
|
39.1*
|
Employees as of June 30
|
|
557
|
|
532
|
Incoming orders
|
|
97,783
|
|
41,744
|
Book-to-bill-ratio
|
1.38
|
0.69
|
Order backlog
|
|
150,729
|
|
151,472
|
Cash Flow from operating activities
|
|
9,229
|
|
-1,058
|
Net financial position
|
|
36,689
|
|
26,778
|
*) As of December 31
|
|
|
CONTENT
|
Foreword by the Management Board
|
4
|
Interim Group Management Report
|
5
|
Basic Principles of the Group
|
5
|
Economic Report
|
6
|
Risk, opportunities and Forecast Report
|
9
|
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
|
10
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
|
11
|
Condensed Consolidated Income Statement
|
12
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
|
13
|
Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
|
14
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
|
15
|
Condensed Selected Notes
|
17
|
Financial Calendar
|
27
|
Imprint
|
27
Dear Shareholders and Business Partners,
The first half of fiscal 2021 remained challenging and unusual on account of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated restrictions on customer contact. We have successfully adapted to this situation, continuing to operate at a high level and even achieving our highest half-year sales revenues in more than ten years.
Market situation in the semiconductor industry
Industry experts are forecasting global growth on the semiconductor market of around 20% in the current fiscal year. At 23.5%, the highest rate of growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe at 21.1%, Japan at 12.7% and the Americas at 11.1%. Digitization, e-mobility/5G and other areas are driving demand for PVA TePla products. We anticipate this in the years ahead as well. The PVA TePla Group is benefiting from this development in several ways: Manufacturers of silicon and silicon carbide wafers will increase their capacity in the medium and long term in order to match rising demand. The focus here is increasingly shifting to crystal growing systems. Furthermore, demand is also on the rise for quality inspection and plasma systems, driven by both market growth and advances in miniaturization, and thus rising quality requirements.
High incoming orders - Project pipeline packed
The PVA TePla Group's incoming orders have more than doubled as against the same period of the previous year to EUR 97.8 million. The main drivers of this development were orders from the semiconductor industry, which will safeguard our ongoing growth in the years ahead. The order backlog remains at a high level overall of EUR 150.7 million as of June 30, 2021. The project pipeline is extremely promising for the second half of the year as well. The medium- and long-term prospects for our innovative products and solutions are thus still good.
Earnings for first half-year in line with planning
The PVA TePla Group increased its sales revenues by 16.7% to EUR 70.9 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021 (H1/2020: EUR 60.7 million). The second quarter of 2021 saw a significant increase in sales revenue in both divisions compared to the first quarter of 2021. EBITDA likewise increased significantly to EUR 9.4 million in the first half of fiscal 2021 (H1/2020: EUR 8.1 million).
The PVA TePla Group is therefore well on its way to achieving its goals for fiscal 2021.
We are therefore still expecting sales revenues in the range of EUR 140 to EUR 150 million and EBITDA of between EUR 18 and EUR 20 million in fiscal 2021.
We would like to express our thanks for the dedication and commitment of the entire PVA TePla team during what have been, at times, difficult conditions in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.
We would like to thank our shareholders for their trust and commitment to our company.
|
Wettenberg, August 4, 2021
|
|
Manfred Bender
|
Jalin Ketter
|
Chief Executive Officer
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
Oliver Höfer
|
Dr. Andreas Mühe
|
Chief Operating and
|
Chief Technology Officer
|
Quality Management Officer
|
Interim Group Management Report of the PVA TePla Group for the First Half of 2021
1. Basic principles of the PVA TePla Group
Changes in the organizational structure
The organizational structure of the PVA TePla AG Group is unchanged as against December 31, 2020.
Employees
The PVA TePla Group employed 557 people as of June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: 553).
Research and development
At EUR 2.6 million, the costs of research and development were slightly higher in the first half of 2021 than in the same period of the previous year (H1 2020: EUR 2.2 million). This is due to ongoing investment in system and process technologies. Furthermore, the PVA TePla Group regularly carries out product and process developments in conjunction with customer orders.
Research and development activities are focused on the following projects in the current reporting period:
Research in ultrasound metrology continued to focus on Industry 4.0 issues in the first half of 2021. This mainly means solutions for inline inspection control using ultrasound electron scanning microscopes. Software solutions for the logistics infrastructure of customers (manufacturing execution system (MES) and the GEM/SECS communications interface) were refined and added to with further standards. Artificial intelligence (AI) were implemented in the algorithms for the automatic analysis of defects for the first time.
Crack detection methods for analyzing power modules were already installed for industrial customers in the first quarter of 2021. Wafer inspection systems will be delivered in the third quarter. AI allows precise, 100% defect detection without subsequent assessment by an operator. This massively accelerates our customers' production processes and qualifies them for the next stage in automation. The first ultrasound probes with double elements were developed and successfully tested with a view to increasing throughput. This new technology allows a further reduction of inspection time by a factor of 2.
Research and development activities in the vacuum systems product area focused on the ongoing development of control software for diffusion brazing systems. Until now the control software formula has required the input of specific process parameters, such as temperature or press force, and therefore corresponding technical expertise on the part of the operator. The newly developed software module combines the PVA TePla Group's unique process expertise with the special sensor technology of the diffusion bonding system to create a full, intelligent, autonomous system. This gives customers a tool, if needed, to use diffusion brazing safely and reproducibly without having to possess extensive expertise in materials science and process technology of their own. This innovation will further reduce the barriers to the broader industrial use of this high-performance technology.
