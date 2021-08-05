Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PVA TePla AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DE0007461006

PVA TEPLA AG

(TPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVA TePla : Half Year Report, 2021

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
Be equipped for tomorrow's materials

Interim Report January 1 - June 30, 2021

Interim Report | January 1 - June 30, 2021

IMPORTANT CONSOLIDATED FIGURES AT A GLANCE

in EUR'000

H1 / 2021

H1 / 2020

Sales revenues

70,915

60,745

Semiconductor Systems

51,602

40,791

Industrial Systems

19,313

19,954

Gross profit

21,031

18,938

in % sales revenues

29.7

31.2

R&D expenses

2,579

2,184

EBITDA

9,439

8,132

in % sales revenues

13.3

13.4

EBIT

7,052

6,104

in % sales revenues

9.9

10.0

Consolidated net result

4,625

4,144

in % sales revenues

6.5

6.8

Total assets

186,793

177,245*

Shareholders' equity

74,087

69,314*

Equity ratio in %

39.7

39.1*

Employees as of June 30

557

532

Incoming orders

97,783

41,744

Book-to-bill-ratio

1.38

0.69

Order backlog

150,729

151,472

Cash Flow from operating activities

9,229

-1,058

Net financial position

36,689

26,778

*) As of December 31

2

Interim Report | January 1 - June 30, 2021

CONTENT

Foreword by the Management Board

4

Interim Group Management Report

5

Basic Principles of the Group

5

Economic Report

6

Risk, opportunities and Forecast Report

9

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

10

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

11

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

12

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

13

Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement

14

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

15

Condensed Selected Notes

17

Financial Calendar

27

Imprint

27

Interim Report | January 1 - June 30, 2021

Dear Shareholders and Business Partners,

The first half of fiscal 2021 remained challenging and unusual on account of the coronavirus pandemic and the associated restrictions on customer contact. We have successfully adapted to this situation, continuing to operate at a high level and even achieving our highest half-year sales revenues in more than ten years.

Market situation in the semiconductor industry

Industry experts are forecasting global growth on the semiconductor market of around 20% in the current fiscal year. At 23.5%, the highest rate of growth is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe at 21.1%, Japan at 12.7% and the Americas at 11.1%. Digitization, e-mobility/5G and other areas are driving demand for PVA TePla products. We anticipate this in the years ahead as well. The PVA TePla Group is benefiting from this development in several ways: Manufacturers of silicon and silicon carbide wafers will increase their capacity in the medium and long term in order to match rising demand. The focus here is increasingly shifting to crystal growing systems. Furthermore, demand is also on the rise for quality inspection and plasma systems, driven by both market growth and advances in miniaturization, and thus rising quality requirements.

High incoming orders - Project pipeline packed

The PVA TePla Group's incoming orders have more than doubled as against the same period of the previous year to EUR 97.8 million. The main drivers of this development were orders from the semiconductor industry, which will safeguard our ongoing growth in the years ahead. The order backlog remains at a high level overall of EUR 150.7 million as of June 30, 2021. The project pipeline is extremely promising for the second half of the year as well. The medium- and long-term prospects for our innovative products and solutions are thus still good.

Earnings for first half-year in line with planning

The PVA TePla Group increased its sales revenues by 16.7% to EUR 70.9 million in the first six months of fiscal 2021 (H1/2020: EUR 60.7 million). The second quarter of 2021 saw a significant increase in sales revenue in both divisions compared to the first quarter of 2021. EBITDA likewise increased significantly to EUR 9.4 million in the first half of fiscal 2021 (H1/2020: EUR 8.1 million).

The PVA TePla Group is therefore well on its way to achieving its goals for fiscal 2021.

We are therefore still expecting sales revenues in the range of EUR 140 to EUR 150 million and EBITDA of between EUR 18 and EUR 20 million in fiscal 2021.

We would like to express our thanks for the dedication and commitment of the entire PVA TePla team during what have been, at times, difficult conditions in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

We would like to thank our shareholders for their trust and commitment to our company.

Wettenberg, August 4, 2021

Manfred Bender

Jalin Ketter

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Oliver Höfer

Dr. Andreas Mühe

Chief Operating and

Chief Technology Officer

Quality Management Officer

4

Interim Report | January 1 - June 30, 2021

Interim Group Management Report of the PVA TePla Group for the First Half of 2021

1. Basic principles of the PVA TePla Group

Changes in the organizational structure

The organizational structure of the PVA TePla AG Group is unchanged as against December 31, 2020.

Employees

The PVA TePla Group employed 557 people as of June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: 553).

Research and development

At EUR 2.6 million, the costs of research and development were slightly higher in the first half of 2021 than in the same period of the previous year (H1 2020: EUR 2.2 million). This is due to ongoing investment in system and process technologies. Furthermore, the PVA TePla Group regularly carries out product and process developments in conjunction with customer orders.

Research and development activities are focused on the following projects in the current reporting period:

Research in ultrasound metrology continued to focus on Industry 4.0 issues in the first half of 2021. This mainly means solutions for inline inspection control using ultrasound electron scanning microscopes. Software solutions for the logistics infrastructure of customers (manufacturing execution system (MES) and the GEM/SECS communications interface) were refined and added to with further standards. Artificial intelligence (AI) were implemented in the algorithms for the automatic analysis of defects for the first time.

Crack detection methods for analyzing power modules were already installed for industrial customers in the first quarter of 2021. Wafer inspection systems will be delivered in the third quarter. AI allows precise, 100% defect detection without subsequent assessment by an operator. This massively accelerates our customers' production processes and qualifies them for the next stage in automation. The first ultrasound probes with double elements were developed and successfully tested with a view to increasing throughput. This new technology allows a further reduction of inspection time by a factor of 2.

Research and development activities in the vacuum systems product area focused on the ongoing development of control software for diffusion brazing systems. Until now the control software formula has required the input of specific process parameters, such as temperature or press force, and therefore corresponding technical expertise on the part of the operator. The newly developed software module combines the PVA TePla Group's unique process expertise with the special sensor technology of the diffusion bonding system to create a full, intelligent, autonomous system. This gives customers a tool, if needed, to use diffusion brazing safely and reproducibly without having to possess extensive expertise in materials science and process technology of their own. This innovation will further reduce the barriers to the broader industrial use of this high-performance technology.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PVA TePla AG published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 144 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2021 9,93 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net cash 2021 34,9 M 41,4 M 41,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 79,2x
Yield 2021 0,21%
Capitalization 792 M 937 M 937 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,13x
Nbr of Employees 546
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart PVA TEPLA AG
Duration : Period :
PVA TePla AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVA TEPLA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 36,40 €
Average target price 33,00 €
Spread / Average Target -9,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Bender Chief Executive Officer & Member-Management Board
Jalin Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Mühe Chief Technology Officer
Oliver Höfer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVA TEPLA AG85.71%937
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.65.42%130 480
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.119.65%30 485
ADVANCED MICRO-FABRICATION EQUIPMENT INC. CHINA23.74%18 549
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.74.55%17 865
DISCO CORPORATION-6.91%10 648