    TPE   DE0007461006

PVA TEPLA AG

(TPE)
PVA TePla : posts a substantial increase of incoming orders in first…

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
05.08.2021

PVA TePla posts a substantial increase of incoming orders in first half of 2021

• Incoming orders more than doubled at EUR 97.8 million

• Sales revenues increase significantly to EUR 70.9 million in H1

• EBITDA margin of 13.3%

• Forecast for 2021 as a whole confirmed

After the promising start to the year, the half-year results also confirm that the PVA TePla Group (ISIN DE0007461006), Wettenberg, remains on a successful path. This is partly due to the high incoming orders, which more than doubled from EUR 41.7 million in the same period of the previous year to EUR 97.8 million. All product areas in the Semiconductor Systems division posted large increases in customer orders. Global growth in the semiconductor market, with a forecast rise of 20% in the current fiscal year and beyond, is accelerating this development. The Group's total order backlog was at a high level of EUR 150.7 million as of June 30, 2021. The project pipeline looks very promising for the second half of the year, too.

Sales revenues and earnings

In the first six months of fiscal 2021, the PVA TePla Group increased its sales revenues by 16.8% year-on-year to EUR 70.9 million. It posted significant increases in sales revenues in both divisions in the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first. EBITDA likewise increased significantly to EUR 9.4 million in the first half of fiscal 2021 (H1 2020: EUR 8.1 million). The EBITDA margin was at a stable high level of 13.3% (H1 2020: 13.4%).

Equity and net financial position

Equity amounted to EUR 74.1 million as of June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: EUR 69.3 million), and the equity ratio thus rose slightly to 39.7% (December 31, 2020: 39.1%). The net financial position (cash funds less current and non-current financial liabilities) increased significantly to EUR 36.7 million as of June 30, 2021 (December 31, 2020: EUR 26.8 million).

Forecast

The previously published forecast for the sales revenue and earnings figures for the current fiscal year remains unchanged. Based on the current project structure in the order backlog, the Management Board is still expecting sales revenues in the range of EUR 140 to EUR 150 million and EBITDA of between EUR 18 and EUR 20 million in fiscal 2021.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Gert Fisahn
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 641 68690-400
mailto:gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com

Disclaimer

PVA TePla AG published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
