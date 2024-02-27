WETTENBERG (dpa-AFX) - PVA Te pla performed better last year than the company had forecast. Sales revenues rose by 28 percent to EUR 263 million in 2023, as the specialist for semiconductor and vacuum technologies announced on Tuesday in Wettenberg, Hesse. The management had forecast a maximum of 260 million euros. At 41 million euros, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were also slightly higher than expected and 38 percent higher than in the previous year. Analysts were also less confident beforehand. Growth is expected to continue in the coming years. The share price rose by more than 7 percent beforehand.

For 2024, the Hesse-based company expects an operating result of between 47 and 51 million euros based on turnover of 270 to 290 million euros. The aim is to almost double turnover to around 500 million euros by the end of 2028. Company acquisitions should also help with this. PVA intends to announce further details at a capital market day on May 16. The annual report for the past year is to be presented on March 20./lew/mis