    TPE   DE0007461006

PVA TEPLA AG

(TPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:58:41 2023-02-27 pm EST
24.80 EUR   +9.93%
03:04pPVA Tepla expects further increase in sales and profits in 2023
DP
02:31pPreliminary Figures For Fiscal Year 2022 : PVA TePla significantly exceeds sales and earnings forecast
EQ
02/16PVA TEPLA AG : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
PVA Tepla expects further increase in sales and profits in 2023

02/27/2023 | 03:04pm EST
WETTENBERG (dpa-AFX) - After a successful year, technology company PVA Tepla expects further growth in 2023, with sales expected to reach 240 to 260 million euros, the company announced in Wettenberg on Monday evening. In 2022, revenues had increased by 32 percent to 205 million euros. The company had expected 170 to 180 million euros, while analysts had anticipated reaching the upper exciting end.

In terms of consolidated operating profit before taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), the SDax-listed company expects to achieve 36 to 40 million euros. In 2022, it had increased by 30 percent to 30 million euros. Here, PVA had expected 25 to 27 million euros, while experts had predicted a figure slightly above the lower end of the range.

"We see enormous potential for the coming years in the global growth markets of digitalization, renewable energies and e-mobility," said designated CEO Jalin Ketter, according to the statement. Investors were pleased with the news, with PVA Tepla's share price recently up six percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the closing price on the Xetra main market./he/bek


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PVA TEPLA AG 2.66% 23.16 Delayed Quote.21.55%
SDAX 1.23% 13393.33 Delayed Quote.10.95%
Financials
Sales 2022 180 M 191 M 191 M
Net income 2022 13,8 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net cash 2022 44,3 M 47,0 M 47,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 504 M 534 M 534 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,55x
EV / Sales 2023 2,00x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 86,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Manfred Bender Chief Executive Officer
Jalin Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Mühe Chief Technology Officer
Oliver Höfer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVA TEPLA AG21.55%518
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.14.30%94 070
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.20.04%35 261
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.2.43%18 033
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.33.48%16 175
DISCO CORPORATION14.57%11 456