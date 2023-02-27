PVA Tepla expects further increase in sales and profits in 2023

WETTENBERG (dpa-AFX) - After a successful year, technology company PVA Tepla expects further growth in 2023, with sales expected to reach 240 to 260 million euros, the company announced in Wettenberg on Monday evening. In 2022, revenues had increased by 32 percent to 205 million euros. The company had expected 170 to 180 million euros, while analysts had anticipated reaching the upper exciting end.

In terms of consolidated operating profit before taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda), the SDax-listed company expects to achieve 36 to 40 million euros. In 2022, it had increased by 30 percent to 30 million euros. Here, PVA had expected 25 to 27 million euros, while experts had predicted a figure slightly above the lower end of the range.

"We see enormous potential for the coming years in the global growth markets of digitalization, renewable energies and e-mobility," said designated CEO Jalin Ketter, according to the statement. Investors were pleased with the news, with PVA Tepla's share price recently up six percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the closing price on the Xetra main market./he/bek