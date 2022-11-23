Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. PVA TePla AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPE   DE0007461006

PVA TEPLA AG

(TPE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:16 2022-11-23 am EST
17.87 EUR   +0.37%
03:07aPvr : PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11/07PVA TEPLA AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11/04PVA TEPLA AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PVR: PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11/23/2022 | 03:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: PVA TePla AG
PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.11.2022 / 09:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: PVA TePla AG
Street: Im Westpark 10-12
Postal code: 35435
City: Wettenberg
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
City of registered office, country: Wilmington, DE, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 Nov 2022

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 3.28 % 1.81 % 5.10 % 21749988
Previous notification 0.94 % 2.51 % 3.45 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007461006 0 713847 0 % 3.28 %
Total 713847 3.28 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right Of Use Open 71812 0.33 %
    Total 71812 0.33 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swap 21.08.2026 Cash 322924 1.48 %
      Total 322924 1.48 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
GSAM Holdings LLC % % %
Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC 3.04 % % %
- % % %
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. % % %
Goldman Sachs (UK) L.L.C. % % %
Goldman Sachs Group UK Limited % % %
Goldman Sachs International % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
22 Nov 2022


23.11.2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PVA TePla AG
Im Westpark 10-12
35435 Wettenberg
Germany
Internet: www.pvatepla.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1494193  23.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1494193&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about PVA TEPLA AG
03:07aPvr : PVA TePla AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Sec..
EQ
11/07PVA TEPLA AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
11/04PVA TEPLA AG : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
11/03PVA TEPLA AG : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
11/03Pva Tepla : Intermediate Report as at September 30, 2022
PU
11/03PVA TePla AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
11/03PVA TePla Remains on Track for Growth in Q3 and Confirms Guidance
EQ
10/20PVA TEPLA AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Neutral rating
MD
08/31PVA TEPLA AG : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/08PVA TEPLA AG : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PVA TEPLA AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 180 M 185 M 185 M
Net income 2022 13,8 M 14,2 M 14,2 M
Net cash 2022 30,0 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,3x
Yield 2022 0,28%
Capitalization 387 M 398 M 398 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 611
Free-Float 86,0%
Chart PVA TEPLA AG
Duration : Period :
PVA TePla AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVA TEPLA AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 17,80 €
Average target price 26,15 €
Spread / Average Target 46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Manfred Bender Chief Executive Officer
Jalin Ketter Chief Financial Officer
Alexander von Witzleben Chairman-Supervisory Board
Andreas Mühe Chief Technology Officer
Oliver Höfer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVA TEPLA AG-57.52%398
APPLIED MATERIALS, INC.-33.19%92 088
GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC.3.62%36 694
NAURA TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.-33.80%17 003
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V.-35.48%12 546
DISCO CORPORATION15.22%10 315