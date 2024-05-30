Calvin Klein builds out the pinnacle expression of the brand and signals return to runway

Calvin Klein Inc., which is part of PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH], today announced Veronica Leoni as Creative Director of Collection and a forthcoming return to the runway.

Veronica Leoni — a 2023 LVMH Prize finalist and founder of QUIRA — will bring to Calvin Klein her experience working at some of the world’s most celebrated fashion brands including Jil Sander, Céline, Moncler and The Row. As Creative Director of Collection, she will merge her deep industry expertise with the modern aesthetic of Calvin Klein to design the ultimate representation of the brand, while partnering with Calvin Klein Global Brand President Eva Serrano to bring inspiration from Collection to the mainline portfolio and the red carpet. Leoni will report directly into Serrano.

Rooted in timeless and innovative designs, the Collection will include men’s and women’s apparel, underwear and accessories, and debut with Fall 2025.

“We are proud to name Veronica as Creative Director of Collection, the pinnacle expression of the Calvin Klein brand,” said Serrano. “It was clear from our first conversations that Veronica’s life’s work had been preparing her for this moment and the opportunity to define a new era for Calvin Klein. I am confident that her purposeful approach to design and work ethic, combined with our shared values, will further enrich our iconic brand and result in a collection that resonates with our consumers around the world.”

On the announcement, Leoni said, “I’m thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to write a new chapter of the Calvin Klein story. For decades, Calvin Klein interpreted the idea of bold self-expression, and I am willing to empower it with a strong accent on style and creativity. I’m deeply thankful to Eva Serrano for her vision and trust. My career has been marked by inspiring encounters with some of the most visionary women in fashion and she is one of them. I also want to thank PVH CEO Stefan Larsson for the amazing opportunity to celebrate one of the most influential brands of American fashion.”

Leoni’s appointment marks one of the most important in a series of strategic steps that Calvin Klein has taken under Serrano’s leadership to uphold the legacy of the Calvin Klein brand and inspire the next generation of consumers.

“Eva and her team are already driving some of the highest consumer engagement in Calvin Klein’s history. Veronica’s work will add the next-level aspirational halo for the brand and reinforce the strong foundation already in place towards building Calvin Klein into one of the most desirable lifestyle brands in the world,” said Larsson.

About Calvin Klein:

Calvin Klein is one of the world’s leading global fashion lifestyle brands with a history of bold, non-conformist ideals that inform everything we do. Founded in New York in 1968, the brand’s minimalist and sensual aesthetic drives our approach to product design and communication, creating a canvas that offers the possibility of limitless self-expression. The Calvin Klein brands — CK Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein, Calvin Klein Jeans, Calvin Klein Underwear, and Calvin Klein Performance — are connected by the intention and purpose of elevating everyday essentials to globally iconic status. Each of the brands has a distinct identity and position in the retail landscape, providing us the opportunity to market a range of universally appealing products to domestic and international consumers with a variety of needs. Our products are underpinned by responsible design, high-quality construction, and the elimination of all unnecessary details. We strive for unique and dimensional pieces that continuously wear well and remain relevant season after season. Global retail sales of Calvin Klein products were approximately $9 billion in 2023.

Calvin Klein continues to solidify its position as an innovator of emerging digital platforms and modern marketing campaigns. PVH acquired Calvin Klein in 2003 and continues to oversee a focused approach to growing the brand’s worldwide relevance, presence, and long term growth.

About PVH Corp.:

PVH is one of the world's largest fashion companies, connecting with consumers in over 40 countries. Our global iconic brands include Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER. Our 140-year history is built on the strength of our brands, our team, and our commitment to drive fashion forward for good. That's the Power of Us. That's the Power of PVH.

