PVH : 2022 Year in Review

In 2022, we intensified our focus on driving growth through the disciplined execution of our multi-year,brand-focused,direct-to-consumer and digitally led PVH+ Plan. This included a strong emphasis on driving brand desirability through product strength and consumer engagement, significantly upgrading our supply chain capabilities to become more demand- driven, and simplifying how we work, resulting in substantial cost efficiencies.

Our vision is to build TOMMY HILFIGER and Calvin Klein into the most desirable lifestyle brands in the world, and at the same time build PVH into one of the strongest brand groups in our sector. We are in the early phase of this multi-year journey, and we are well positioned to win.

We delivered over $9 billion in revenue, which reflected high-single digit underlying growth, adjusted for foreign currency, business exits including the divestiture of our Heritage Brands in the prior year and the closure of our Russia business in 2022, and, drove nearly

Throughout the year we experienced unprecedented external headwinds felt across the global economy, our sector and our business, from the war in Ukraine and inflationary pressures to continued COVID-19 disruptions. Despite the increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment, our team remained focused on execution, and it paid off.

Our Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER businesses continued to exhibit underlying strength, underpinned by great products tied to impactful consumer engagement, and we leave 2022 with significant momentum that we will build upon in 2023 and beyond.

In 2022, we executed very strong brand collaborations, with Calvin Klein x Palace being one of the top highlights. We also brought TOMMY HILFIGER back to New York Fashion Week, which was the second most talked about show of the year. And, across both brands, we built strong partnerships with mega talent like Jennie Kim, HoYeon Jung, Shawn Mendes, Anthony Ramos, Kate and Lila Moss, Travis Barker, Park Seo-joon, Maya Hawke, and Romelu Lukaku. We have many more to come in 2023.

This past year, I was able to experience our iconic brands firsthand while visiting our stores and offices in markets all around the world. When we look at our business through the eyes of our consumers - walking our stores, browsing products on our e-commerce sites or engaging with our brands on social

media - we see the strong foundation we have further built this year. For me, nothing beats engaging with and learning from our consumers and very strong teams, and I look forward to doing more of that in 2023.

I would like to thank all our associates around the world for working as one united team to turn our shared dream into reality. I deeply appreciate your hard work and commitment to co-creating, building and delivering the PVH+ Plan.

Figure excludes certain amounts that were deemed non-recurring or non-operational. GAAP revenue and earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") amounts are reconciled to non-GAAP amounts within our press release regarding fourth quarter 2022 earnings dated March 27, 2023.

