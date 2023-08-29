PVH CORP. REPORTS STRONG 2023 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS; UPDATES FULL YEAR GAAP EPS OUTLOOK TO REFLECT RESTRUCTURING CHARGES AND RAISES FULL YEAR NON-GAAP EPS OUTLOOK

COMPANY COMPLETED $200 MILLION STOCK REPURCHASES DURING THE SECOND QUARTER, INCREASES

FULL YEAR PLANNED REPURCHASES TO UP TO $400 MILLION

Second quarter revenue increased 4% to $2.207 billion compared to the prior year period (increased 2% on a constant currency basis); guidance was an increase of low single-digits

single-digits Second quarter EPS

GAAP basis: $1.50 compared to guidance of approximately $1.70. Results include pre-tax costs of $39 million, or $0.48 per share, not known at time of guidance, related to actions taken in July 2023 in conjunction with the Company's plan to reduce people costs in its global offices. Non-GAAP basis: $1.98 exceeded guidance of approximately $1.70

Full year outlook

Revenue: Reaffirms projected increase of 3% to 4% (increase 2% to 3% on a constant currency basis) EPS: GAAP basis: Approximately $9.60 compared to approximately $10.00 previously Non-GAAP basis: Approximately $10.35 compared to approximately $10.00 previously



New York - August 29, 2023 - PVH Corp. [NYSE: PVH] today reported its 2023 second quarter results and updated its full year outlook.

Stefan Larsson, Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We delivered another strong quarter across both Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER driven by the disciplined execution of our long-term,brand-building growth plan, the PVH+ Plan. We generated double-digit revenue growth in our direct-to-consumer business in both our stores and in e-commerce, through our relentless focus on building brand desirability through product, consumer engagement and marketplace execution."

Mr. Larsson added, "We are increasing our EPS outlook for the year, excluding restructuring charges, based on the confidence we have in our ability to execute in the back half of the year, while continuing to successfully navigate the macroeconomic environment. As we lean into the five key growth drivers of the PVH+ Plan, we're continuing to gain traction by connecting our consumer-facing execution with an increasingly demand-driven operating engine to fuel long- term profitable growth."

Zac Coughlin, Chief Financial Officer, said, "We drove another quarter of strong performance, and excluding restructuring charges, have raised our full year EPS outlook, while continuing to project a double-digit EBIT margin, underscoring the conviction we have in our ability to drive improved profitability. In addition, reflecting the confidence that we have in our ability to deliver sustainable long-term growth, we have increased our share repurchases. We now expect to repurchase up to $400 million of stock in 2023, having repurchased $200 million of stock in just the second quarter. We are well-positioned to achieve strong EPS growth in 2023 and generate significant and increasing cash flow to create value for shareholders."