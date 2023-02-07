Advanced search
    PVH   US6936561009

PVH CORP.

(PVH)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-07 pm EST
88.89 USD   -1.39%
PVH : Calvin Klein Unveils 2023 “This is Love” Pride Collection and Exclusive First Nations Capsule in Australia

02/07/2023 | 05:44pm EST
Consumer Engagement

Calvin Klein Unveils 2023 "This is Love" Pride Collection and Exclusive First Nations Capsule in Australia
  • Feb. 6, 2023

Calvin Klein today launches its 2023 "This Is Love" Pride collection in Australia, as well as an exclusive local capsule designed by First Nations artist Jake Simon. The launch is supported by the release of Feel Pride, a campaign celebrating the euphoria at the heart of the LGBTQIA+ community for Pride.

Shot by Joe Brennan in Sydney, the campaign stars Australian singer-songwriter and actor, Troye Sivan, alongside First Nations model, Nathan McGuire, and Māori model, Manahou Mackay. The campaign highlights the bright colour palette of the latest "This Is Love" collection and the bold designs of the new capsule.

The 2023 "This Is Love" collection updates Calvin Klein's signature underwear and apparel with vibrant colours and new cuts for a selection of essentials that can be styled with anything. Classic underwear fits are updated with bold, limited-edition colours and a distinctive new logoband, while tee shirts, muscle tees and a sleeveless hoodie feature vibrant graphics emblazoned with "This Is Love." Denim shorts and truckers are embroidered with the phrase for a celebratory twist on our classic apparel. New additions to the collection include a bodysuit, cropped and double-layer tees and standard and asymmetrical tanks - modern silhouettes that bring a sensual edge to our essential offering.

This year's collection also features a capsule of artful tees and accessories created with First Nations artist Jake Simon. A proud Worimi Biripi man, Jake Simon has lived on Gadigal lands of the Eora Nation since 2018 and draws on his experience as inspiration. Applying a contemporary approach to traditional art language, he adds vibrancy to a black and white foundation, with pops of colour, shapes, lines and dots that represent the First Nations people across Australia - speaking to the hundreds of different Tribes, skin and language groups that make up the land.

"Being a proud gay man, the colours and meaning behind the palette really resonate with me," said Jake Simon. "The motif of joining circles represents community, while arrow shapes are both journey and warrior. The shapes and the meaning behind this speak volumes, representing the minorities within the community who are strong and resilient and showing that love wins." The collections are now available to purchase at calvinklein.com.au and select Calvin Klein stores. With each Pride garment sold, Calvin Klein Australia will donate $0.30 AUD to BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation, supporting the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQI+ community as part of the partnership that BlaQ, Calvin Klein and the PVH Foundation entered into in 2020.

For more information on the partnership, visit https://www.calvinklein.com.au/blaq.

PVH Corp. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2023 22:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
