    PVH   US6936561009

PVH CORP.

(PVH)
  Report
PVH : Celebrates National Disability Employee Awareness Month

10/14/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Inclusion & Diversity

PVH Celebrates National Disability Employee Awareness Month
  • Oct. 14, 2021

For the next installment of our Point of View series, we hear from a member of the global Inclusion & Diversity team as well as the Co-Chairs of our Differently-Abled Asia Business Resource Group (BRG) as part of PVH's Inclusion & Diversity journey to create an inclusive environment where every voice is heard.

PVH gives associates a platform to share honest and open feedback on how PVH can further support our Differently-Abled communities.

Recently, PVH welcomed our first Differently-Abled BRG, with the mission to advance awareness and inclusion of people with disabilities by advocating and enriching our organization's understanding of differently-abled individuals in the workplace, marketplace and community.

Click the video to hear directly from our associates.

Play video

Disclaimer

PVH Corp. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 21:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on PVH CORP.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 146 M - -
Net income 2022 628 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 106 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,5x
Yield 2022 0,04%
Capitalization 7 642 M 7 642 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
EV / Sales 2023 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 26 500
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart PVH CORP.
Duration : Period :
PVH Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PVH CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 107,56 $
Average target price 129,32 $
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Larsson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James W. Holmes CFO, Chief Accounting Officer, EVP & Controller
Emanuel Chirico Chairman
Eileen Mahoney Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Joseph B. Fuller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PVH CORP.14.56%7 642
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE27.99%381 191
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.15.14%52 018
V.F. CORPORATION-15.35%28 388
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED52.53%26 032
MONCLER S.P.A.15.56%18 074