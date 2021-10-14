PVH Celebrates National Disability Employee Awareness Month
For the next installment of our Point of View series, we hear from a member of the global Inclusion & Diversity team as well as the Co-Chairs of our Differently-Abled Asia Business Resource Group (BRG) as part of PVH's Inclusion & Diversity journey to create an inclusive environment where every voice is heard.
PVH gives associates a platform to share honest and open feedback on how PVH can further support our Differently-Abled communities.
Recently, PVH welcomed our first Differently-Abled BRG, with the mission to advance awareness and inclusion of people with disabilities by advocating and enriching our organization's understanding of differently-abled individuals in the workplace, marketplace and community.
Click the video to hear directly from our associates.
