PVH : Celebrates National Disability Employee Awareness Month

Inclusion & Diversity

Oct. 14, 2021

For the next installment of our Point of View series, we hear from a member of the global Inclusion & Diversity team as well as the Co-Chairs of our Differently-Abled Asia Business Resource Group (BRG) as part of PVH's Inclusion & Diversity journey to create an inclusive environment where every voice is heard.

PVH gives associates a platform to share honest and open feedback on how PVH can further support our Differently-Abled communities.

Recently, PVH welcomed our first Differently-Abled BRG, with the mission to advance awareness and inclusion of people with disabilities by advocating and enriching our organization's understanding of differently-abled individuals in the workplace, marketplace and community.

Click the video to hear directly from our associates.

Play video