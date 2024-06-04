PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) today announced that Martijn Hagman, CEO of Tommy Hilfiger Global and PVH Europe, will be leaving the Company. He will serve in an advisory capacity to facilitate a smooth transition.

Lea Rytz Goldman, Tommy Hilfiger Global President, leads the global brand, reporting directly to PVH CEO Stefan Larsson. David Savman, PVH’s Chief Supply Chain Officer, will serve as Interim CEO for PVH Europe. The Company has launched a search for a new European leader.

Larsson commented: “I want to thank Martijn for his significant contributions to PVH over the past 16 years, being a key leader in helping to build our European region into the market-leading and highly profitable multi-brand business we have today.” Regarding Savman’s appointment, Larsson continued, “Since David joined us, he has played a unique role in the Company as a key leader driving strong PVH+ Plan performance, all the way from product creation to marketplace execution.”

Hagman commented: “It is an honor to have been part of growing Calvin Klein and TOMMY HILFIGER in the region. There is so much opportunity and potential ahead, and I am excited to see both brands reach new levels of growth through the team’s continued strong execution.”

